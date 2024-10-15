Rodney McLeod Speaks Out About Speculation With The Team

To say that this season has been disappointing for the Cleveland Browns would be an understatement.

Even so, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kevin Stefanski or Andrew Berry should be on the hot seat.

Still, with the team sitting on a 1-5 record after six weeks, it’s hard not to speculate about what may or may not happen with this organization in the future.

With that in mind, veteran player Rodney McLeod wanted to make it loud and clear that things aren’t as bad as people might make it seem.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the veteran safety admitted that while things aren’t good right now, the media will always try to leech onto every minor detail and story and make it a bigger deal.

"At this point, whatever you hear, whatever whispers are going on, people are going to try to leech onto that and make a bigger deal of it all. We're at a point where everything is going to be scrutinized and magnified." – #Browns safety @Rodney_McLeod4 pic.twitter.com/KLKXbytgCN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 15, 2024

Fair enough.

Kevin Stefanski is a very good coach, and firing him might not change anything for this team, at least not for the better.

Then again, something’s got to change.

Whether it’s the personnel or other members of the coaching staff.

Still, with Deshaun Watson being able to hold onto his job regardless of how poorly he’s playing, this coaching staff risks losing the locker room.

Players lose trust in one another when there’s no accountability, and while Watson isn’t the only one to blame for this team’s struggles, keeping him in there is sending the wrong message.

