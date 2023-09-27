ESPN Shows How Dominant Browns’ Defense Has Been This Season

The Cleveland Browns could have been 3-0 to start the 2023 NFL season if not for a T.J. Watt touchdown on a fumble recovery in Week 2.

They have been cruising through the opposition, thanks to their tenacious defense.

While the eye test makes the Browns’ defensive unit elite, the numbers don’t lie.

They’ve surrendered three points in their two victories and limited Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards in Week 1.

More numbers strengthen the Browns’ defense’s case as the best unit in the NFL.

ESPN tweeted a graphic showing the Browns’ domination in four important categories.

Their 10.7 points allowed per game and 3.2 yards allowed per play are the best in the league.

The Browns are also number one in average opponent QBR (23), and in scrimmage touchdowns surrendered (1).

The Browns defense has been no joke 😳🔒 pic.twitter.com/5zyW89tO6K — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 26, 2023

Aside from Watt’s fumble recovery, the only other touchdown Cleveland has allowed was via a pick-six by Alex Highsmith.

Jim Schwartz has done a tremendous job with his personnel, starting with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

However, the tenacious attack of the Cleveland defense in the trenches doesn’t stop with him, thanks to the additions of Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Browns are also getting excellent coverage from their secondary, led by Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Grant Delpit.

They will need their defense even more when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Like the Browns, the Ravens also thrive on defense.