Browns Shade Referees Over Amari Cooper’s Controversial Call

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns steps out of bounds during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

As it stands, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has 17 receptions out of 25 targets for 243 yards and a touchdown after Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

However, the team’s social media handlers used Twitter to protest a controversial call against the Pro Bowl wideout.

It includes a graphic showing Cooper’s Week 3 stats of 116 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

The tweet’s caption reads, “we all know this number should be higher 🤐”

They were referring to what could have been Cooper’s second touchdown that was wrongfully overturned because he allegedly went out of bounds.

On second-and-nine with over two minutes left in the first half, Deshaun Watson threw the ball to Cooper, who was fighting against man coverage by Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Cooper caught the ball, left Fulton behind, and dashed toward the end zone.

Unfortunately, a game official ruled him out of bounds as he was making his way towards the end zone.

However, replays showed that Cooper kept his feet in bounds.

He even stopped his run for a moment because of the confusion that ensued.

Without that play, the Browns still dominated the Titans, 27-3.

But Cooper could have had a monster night that would have made his fantasy football owners jump for joy.

What’s more important is that Cooper is developing a great connection with Watson.

From tallying just 37 yards in their season opener, he had seven catches for 90 yards in Week 2.

His Week 3 stats showed that Cooper is elevating his game.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

