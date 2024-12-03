Jameis Winston Has Honest Admission About His Performance On Monday

The Cleveland Browns were in a position to string two wins together for the first time all year.

Unfortunately, Jameis Winston’s woes from the past showed up again.

Winston had done a solid job of taking care of the football for the most part this season.

That wasn’t the case at Mile High, and the former No. 1 pick threw two pick-sixes in what turned out to be a nine-point loss.

Following the defeat, Winston addressed the media and had a unique take on his turnovers (via Dan Labbe).

Jameis: “I know I’m better than this. I’m just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes.” pic.twitter.com/uAckR0ZEhD — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) December 3, 2024

He claimed he was better than this, and that he urged the Lord to deliver him from those pick-sixes.

Of course, everybody’s entitled to their beliefs, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with religion and asking for a little help to get better.

Then again, this has always been the case with him, and it’s up to him and nobody else to deliver him from those kinds of things.

Winston’s arm talent is right up there with the best in the league.

He has a strong, accurate arm and can make every single throw in the book.

He’s agile, fast, and athletic, and his awareness in the pocket has also improved with time and experience.

This has always been the only thing holding him back from being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, perhaps ever.

At this point, it’s all up to him.

