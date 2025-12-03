Ex-Browns Coach Lands Major College Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns have seen a lot of coaches go through their doors over the past 20+ years. Whether it be head coaches, coordinators, or anything in between, this team hasn’t retained any of its staff for a long period of time, mainly due to continued frustrations and a lack of success.

Some of those staff members have gone on to have success at other institutions, either at the NFL or collegiate level. One such example of this is Tosh Lupoi, who was the Browns’ defensive line coach in 2019.

As ON3Sports recently reported on X, Lupoi is slated to be the next head coach at Cal, an upgrade from his current role as Oregon’s defensive coordinator.

“BREAKING: Cal is working to finalize a deal to make Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi its next head coach, @PeteNakos reports,” On3 wrote.

BREAKING: Cal is working to finalize a deal to make Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi its next head coach, @PeteNakos reports🐻https://t.co/cYMwJ3UX4m pic.twitter.com/mXB6jMbwEd — On3 (@On3sports) December 2, 2025

Lupoi Has Had More Success In College Than NFL

With this hiring in mind, it seems that Lupoi is much better suited as a collegiate coach than an NFL one. He only coached in the NFL from 2019-2021, coaching the defensive lines for the Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rest of his career has been at the college level, where he’s had lots of success. Oregon is one of the best teams in the nation, and with any luck, Cal can take the next level under his tutelage and become a powerhouse collegiate program.

Browns fans can take some solace in the fact that Lupoi might have had some shortcomings in the NFL, which could explain some things from the 2019 season, where the team went 6-10.

They’ve seemingly figured their defensive line out this season, one of their stronger areas, but the Browns could use some coaching help in many others, including offense and special teams.

NEXT:

New Data Reveals Major Concern For Browns' Special Teams