Former Player Says Rumored Browns OT Target Is A ‘Fairy Tale’

If the Cleveland Browns really want to improve their offensive line, Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers could help.

With the 49ers and Williams at a standstill about contract negotiations, there is a good chance he leaves San Francisco. But Tyvis Powell doesn’t foresee him coming to Cleveland.

Speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Powell said the concept of Williams with the Browns is a “fairy tale” that won’t come true.

“Would it make sense? Absolutely. Will it happen? Absolutely not. There’s not a chance Trent Williams would come here, given the state that the Browns are currently in. It is a fairy tale,” Powell said.

Williams, who is 37, is entering the last year of his three-year, $82 million deal that he renegotiated ahead of the 2024 season. He is one of the best offensive linemen in the game, a 12-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player.

Because they haven’t finalized their negotiations, the Niners are considering the possibility of Williams entering free agency, and he would immediately become a major target for several teams.

While the Browns would love to have Williams, he is likely out of their price range.

With a new coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a ton of questions about the quarterback, the Browns likely aren’t entirely attractive to someone with Williams’ experience.

Unfortunately, this may be the case with other vets. Until Cleveland shows that it has turned a corner, hot commodity players like Williams will likely resist any calls to join them.

When they have greater stability to offer, they could attract the attention of premier free agents.

