Fans Are Celebrating A Special Day For Bernie Kosar

The Cleveland Browns have struggled since their franchise’s rebirth in 1999, making only three playoff appearances since the original organization bolted for Baltimore after the 1995 season.

Before Cleveland’s first franchise became the Ravens, the Browns had a special run during the 1980s as the team made three trips to the AFC Championship contest during that decade.

One of the men behind those postseason runs was quarterback Bernie Kosar.

On Monday, Kosar is celebrating a birthday.

🎉 Happy Birthday to a true Cleveland Browns legend, Bernie Kosar! 🏈 Thank you for all the unforgettable moments and your unwavering dedication to the game. You’ll always have a special place in the hearts of Browns fans. @BernieKosarQB pic.twitter.com/wpzdCzjDmr — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 25, 2024

The newly-minted 61-year-old former player has been a staple in Cleveland for years, working with local media after his nine-year career in the northern Ohio city.

Kosar earned a Pro Bowl berth during the 1987 season as he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,033 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

The quarterback threw six touchdown passes against two interceptions in the playoffs following the 1987 season and nearly led the Browns to their first-ever Super Bowl, dropping a 38-33 decision to the Denver Broncos.

The Browns lost to the Broncos in all three conference championship games during the 1980s.

For his career, Kosar finished with 23,301 yards, 124 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions with stops in Dallas and Miami after leaving Cleveland in 1993.

His career record is 53-54-1 with starts for all three franchises.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals A Concern About Jameis Winston's Future In Cleveland