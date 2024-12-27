Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Denzel Ward Deserves A Winning Team

Analyst Believes Denzel Ward Deserves A Winning Team

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a first half fumble recovery against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Last week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke candidly about his desire to be on a winning team and avoid a rebuild in Cleveland next season.

Those comments further sparked a debate about trading Garrett to a contending franchise and potentially recouping multiple first-round draft picks to help the Browns improve their roster.

Multiple players have come to the defensive end’s defense since that time, suggesting that his comments show his passion to win now.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was one such player, noting that both he and Garrett were “winners” who wanted Cleveland to show them a pathway toward becoming a playoff-contending franchise.

Analyst Jonathan Peterlin believes that both Ward and Garrett have reasons to be frustrated with the current state of the Browns.

On the “Afternoon Drive” Thursday, Peterlin shared his thoughts about Ward’s comments and suggested that the cornerback deserves the same treatment as Garrett.

“(Ward has) the right to look at it exactly the same way as Myles does. You deserve to be on a winning team, and if the Browns aren’t that, you get to make the same demands as Myles does,” Peterlin said.

The Browns have an aging roster, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

Cleveland will have a high draft pick next year, and selecting a quarterback could be the team’s top priority.

Taking a quarterback with their first-round pick does not necessarily mean Cleveland would be entering a rebuild.

This season, multiple first-year quarterbacks have found success, including Washington Commander’s rookie Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos’ first-round pick Bo Nix.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Should Avoid 1 Player In 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation