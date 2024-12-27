Analyst Believes Denzel Ward Deserves A Winning Team

Last week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke candidly about his desire to be on a winning team and avoid a rebuild in Cleveland next season.

Those comments further sparked a debate about trading Garrett to a contending franchise and potentially recouping multiple first-round draft picks to help the Browns improve their roster.

Multiple players have come to the defensive end’s defense since that time, suggesting that his comments show his passion to win now.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was one such player, noting that both he and Garrett were “winners” who wanted Cleveland to show them a pathway toward becoming a playoff-contending franchise.

Analyst Jonathan Peterlin believes that both Ward and Garrett have reasons to be frustrated with the current state of the Browns.

On the “Afternoon Drive” Thursday, Peterlin shared his thoughts about Ward’s comments and suggested that the cornerback deserves the same treatment as Garrett.

“(Ward has) the right to look at it exactly the same way as Myles does. You deserve to be on a winning team, and if the Browns aren’t that, you get to make the same demands as Myles does,” Peterlin said.

.@JPeterlin on @afternoon923FAN: #Browns CB Denzel Ward deserves to be on a winning team, he deserves to make the same claims as Myles Garrett https://t.co/hOYnRsRLNZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 27, 2024

The Browns have an aging roster, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

Cleveland will have a high draft pick next year, and selecting a quarterback could be the team’s top priority.

Taking a quarterback with their first-round pick does not necessarily mean Cleveland would be entering a rebuild.

This season, multiple first-year quarterbacks have found success, including Washington Commander’s rookie Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos’ first-round pick Bo Nix.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Should Avoid 1 Player In 2025 Draft