Fans Are Remembering Jim Brown On Tuesday

Jim Brown’s legacy with the Cleveland Browns will last forever, and fans will always take the time to reminisce about and pay tribute to the all-time great running back. Any milestone or event linked to the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a cause for celebration.

Feb. 17, 2026, is one of those special dates. It would have been Jim Brown’s 90th birthday.

As such, fans are remembering Brown, as is the Cleveland franchise, with a heartfelt social media post.

“Remembering the late, great Jim Brown, a pioneer for civil rights and a legend in this organization, on what would have been his 90th birthday,” the Browns wrote on X.

Brown passed away on May 18, 2023, two months after his 87th birthday. He remained very connected to the team up until that day, and it honored him with a sideline patch featuring his signature the following season.

His career with the Browns did not last as long as many fans likely thought it would. After his ninth NFL season, he stepped away from the game before the 1966 campaign to pursue an acting career. He also continued his work as a civil rights activist.

However, in those nine years, he accomplished as much as any running back in the history of the game. He led the league in rushing eight times and was an All-Pro in each of those seasons, and he is the only player to average more than 100 rushing yards per game for his career.

He helped the Browns win the NFL championship in 1964, which remains the last title won by the franchise. Brown then won his third MVP award in 1965 before retiring following a dispute with owner Art Modell after he was delayed reporting to camp while filming “The Dirty Dozen.”

Following Brown’s death, he received accolades from former President Barack Obama, who spoke of his legacy, and current Browns star Myles Garret, who recalled being welcomed to the franchise by its greatest player. That’s in addition to the outpouring of tributes from fans.

Though Brown did encounter some trouble off the field, his performances on it will continue to keep his memory alive as the years go by.

