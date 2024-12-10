Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On 3 Players

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season is winding down with playoff hopes officially dashed after their Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the 3-10 record, the remaining four games offer a critical opportunity for the team to evaluate its roster and look ahead to 2025.

Quarterback Jameis Winston continues to be a focal point, showcasing moments of potential that have kept the Browns competitive during an otherwise challenging season.

The upcoming matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, presents a formidable challenge.

Adding complexity to the game, the Browns are battling a mounting injury list that could further test the team’s resilience.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a detailed injury update that paints a complicated picture for the team, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II faces another setback with his hamstring injury. After initially rehabbing from hamstring surgery at the start of the year, Newsome exited the recent 27-14 loss to the Steelers visibly favoring his left leg.

Stefanski confirmed Newsome will miss Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs, marking another difficult moment in the player’s season.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman remains in concussion protocol, his status uncertain since taking a significant hit in Week 12 against the Steelers.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Greg Newsome II (hamstring) will miss time, isn't sure how much.

Cedric Tillman remains in concussion protocol.

Mike Hall Jr. (knee) didn't have surgery, eligible to come off IR this week, will work through if he does within next couple of days. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 9, 2024

With the Week 15 matchup approaching, the team has yet to provide clarity on his potential return.

There’s a silver lining for defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who won’t require knee surgery and remains eligible to return from IR.

The coaching staff will evaluate his potential comeback in the next few days, offering a potential boost to the defensive lineup.

As the Browns navigate these final games, the focus shifts from immediate playoff hopes to strategic roster assessment.

The Kansas City Chiefs matchup represents more than just another game, it’s an opportunity for evaluation, growth, and potentially surprising the league’s top contenders.

