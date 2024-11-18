Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Reveals 5 Highest-Graded Browns From Week 11

PFF Reveals 5 Highest-Graded Browns From Week 11

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a first half fumble recovery against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had multiple opportunities to win their Week 11 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, squandering a 14-all tie in the fourth quarter to succumb to the NFC South squad 35-14.

Despite the team’s loss, multiple players stood out in Sunday’s clash of seven-loss teams.

PFF weekly recognizes the top performers from each contest, using a grading system to rank these players’ performances.

Against the Saints, PFF named four defenders among the Browns’ top five highest-graded players (via PFF CLE Browns’ X post).

Ward was solid on Sunday as the defensive back picked off one pass – his first interception of the season – while recording four tackles.

For his effort, Ward received a 92.0 grade from PFF.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was the second highest-graded player from PFF and the leader of three consecutive defensive linemen to be recognized.

Garrett – who earned an 82.8 grade from PFF – was held without a stat for the entire contest, the second time this season the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year recipient has been shut out statistically.

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire followed Garrett on PFF’s listing as he earned a 79.5 grade in the contest.

McGuire recorded only one tackle in the team’s loss on Sunday.

The final defensive player to be recognized was defensive tackle Shelby Harris, earning a 73.9 grade on Sunday after he also recorded only one tackle against the Saints.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was the only offensive player to be recognized after the New Orleans game, earning a 72.1 mark from PFF.

Jeudy finished the contest with six catches on 11 targets for 142 yards and one touchdown, and his 89-yard reception from quarterback Jameis Winston went down as the fourth-longest passing play in Browns’ history.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Has 1-Word Response About Bringing In Another Kicker
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation