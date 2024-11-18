PFF Reveals 5 Highest-Graded Browns From Week 11

The Cleveland Browns had multiple opportunities to win their Week 11 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, squandering a 14-all tie in the fourth quarter to succumb to the NFC South squad 35-14.

Despite the team’s loss, multiple players stood out in Sunday’s clash of seven-loss teams.

PFF weekly recognizes the top performers from each contest, using a grading system to rank these players’ performances.

Against the Saints, PFF named four defenders among the Browns’ top five highest-graded players (via PFF CLE Browns’ X post).

The highest-graded Browns in Week 11 vs the Saints: 🥇 Denzel Ward – 92.0

🥈 Myles Garrett – 82.8

🥉 Isaiah McGuire – 79.5

🏅 Shelby Harris – 73.9

🏅 Jerry Jeudy – 72.1 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/AQe4Ae2S9H — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 18, 2024

Ward was solid on Sunday as the defensive back picked off one pass – his first interception of the season – while recording four tackles.

For his effort, Ward received a 92.0 grade from PFF.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was the second highest-graded player from PFF and the leader of three consecutive defensive linemen to be recognized.

Garrett – who earned an 82.8 grade from PFF – was held without a stat for the entire contest, the second time this season the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year recipient has been shut out statistically.

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire followed Garrett on PFF’s listing as he earned a 79.5 grade in the contest.

McGuire recorded only one tackle in the team’s loss on Sunday.

The final defensive player to be recognized was defensive tackle Shelby Harris, earning a 73.9 grade on Sunday after he also recorded only one tackle against the Saints.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was the only offensive player to be recognized after the New Orleans game, earning a 72.1 mark from PFF.

Jeudy finished the contest with six catches on 11 targets for 142 yards and one touchdown, and his 89-yard reception from quarterback Jameis Winston went down as the fourth-longest passing play in Browns’ history.

