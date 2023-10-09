Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Browns’ Defense

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Browns’ Defense

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a full extra week to regroup, restore, and get ready for the remainder of the season.

Even though it’s been a small sample size, and you always want your bye week to be later into the campaign, we can already make some conclusions about this new-look Browns team.

With that in mind, HC Kevin Stefanski talked about how different this defense has been, raving about the fact that they’ve raised the bar and the standard within the organization.

He also talked about Myles Garrett and how he’s been able to take his game to a whole new level this season.

He believes that, even though he still has more potential to unleash, he’s put in a lot of work to be one of the most disruptive defensive players in the league.

The Browns will need to be almost perfect to take down their next team.

They couldn’t have asked for a better time to get some rest and preparation, as they’ll now face the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers, which have looked like the best team in the league by a significant margin.

The Niners have a plethora of playmakers on both sides of the field, headlined by Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Nick Bosa.

Getting past that offensive line will be an uphill battle for Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, but if someone has a chance to finally mess up with the Niners’ offensive rhythm, that’s definitely this Browns team with Jim Schwartz calling the shots on that side of the field.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

cleveland browns

1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

15 hours ago

Shawn Porter prepares for the start of a welterweight title fight against WBO champion Terence Crawford at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shawn Porter Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

15 hours ago

Stats Confirm 1 Browns Player May Be Becoming 'Elite'

19 hours ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Pro-Bowler Explains Why Browns Teammates Were Frustrated With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Gets Honest On Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Makes An Admission About His Browns Exit

2 days ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes What Browns Need To Show After Bye Week

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Reporter Notes 1 Browns Issue During Ravens Game

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Names Highest-Graded Browns Offensive Player This Season

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Graphic Shows Amari Cooper Co-Leads Notable NFL Category

4 days ago

Browns helmet

Browns Defender Shares Encouraging Message After Loss

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Browns' Impressive Defensive Turnaround From Last Season

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson's Injury

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes 1 Issue With Deshaun Watson's Week 4 Absence

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Names Star RB As Option For The Browns

5 days ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reacts After Getting Major Honor From Browns

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett's Latest Injury Scare

6 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Absence Could Create Problems

6 days ago

1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

No more pages to load