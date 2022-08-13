Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ First Preseason Game Win

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 season with a preseason win in Jacksonville on Friday night.

Though preseason wins and losses do not matter in the grand scheme of things (unless you are the Baltimore Ravens with that win streak), a win is still a win, and it is good to get off to a positive start, particularly with such a turbulent offseason.

Naturally, Browns fans were excited about football and had plenty of reactions that they shared on social media during and after the game.

Here are the most interesting.

 

Ford Focus

Fans loved that Jerome Ford immediately lived up to the preseason billing.

Some are cautiously comparing his technique and handling of the ball to Nick Chubb.

He is a rookie so mishaps like the fumble will happen, but getting them out of his system in the preseason is preferred.

 

Reactions To The Rough Offensive Start

The impassioned Browns fanbase was not thrilled with how the offense started the game.

In what could be considered the funniest and perhaps most accurate depiction of a Browns fan’s mindset while watching this game, Aaron Goldhammer said:

“Injuries. Turnovers. Penalties. And 4 yard passes to the tight end… Browns football is back!!!”

Anthony Schwartz elicited fan ire with his dropped passes.

 

Browns Win!

Fans were happy, but some believe that despite the offseason focus to revamp the offense, the defense will need to step up to keep the Browns competitive.

Stellar play by the rookies contributed to the win.

 

Long Way To Go

There is a lot of work yet to be done in the preseason.

It should also be noted that many starters did not play one snap in this game.

That means underreactions and overreactions are premature.

There is plenty of time for those feelings and emotions in the 17-game regular season ahead.

 

