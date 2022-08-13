Fans React To Browns’ First Preseason Game Win

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 season with a preseason win in Jacksonville on Friday night.

Though preseason wins and losses do not matter in the grand scheme of things (unless you are the Baltimore Ravens with that win streak), a win is still a win, and it is good to get off to a positive start, particularly with such a turbulent offseason.

Naturally, Browns fans were excited about football and had plenty of reactions that they shared on social media during and after the game.

Here are the most interesting.

Ford Focus

Fans loved that Jerome Ford immediately lived up to the preseason billing.

Most impressive player I've seen tonight: #Browns RB Jerome Ford — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) August 13, 2022

Some are cautiously comparing his technique and handling of the ball to Nick Chubb.

he has similar ball carrying mannerisms to chubb — optimistic browns fan (@brownsfan2422) August 13, 2022

He is a rookie so mishaps like the fumble will happen, but getting them out of his system in the preseason is preferred.

I hated the Jerome Ford fumble because it was his ONLY mishap! He looked sharp on multiple different levels. #Browns — Brandon Michael (@BrandonMichael4) August 13, 2022

Reactions To The Rough Offensive Start

The impassioned Browns fanbase was not thrilled with how the offense started the game.

In what could be considered the funniest and perhaps most accurate depiction of a Browns fan’s mindset while watching this game, Aaron Goldhammer said:

“Injuries. Turnovers. Penalties. And 4 yard passes to the tight end… Browns football is back!!!”

Injuries. Turnovers. Penalties. And 4 yard passes to the tight end. Browns football is back!!! — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) August 12, 2022

Anthony Schwartz elicited fan ire with his dropped passes.

With a receiver who isn't afraid to get hit like Schwartz the Watson series could have been very different vis 2 catches for 1st downs, play action etc changes the complexion of the game. Yes Watson missed his first pass but his failure rest squarely on the shoulders of Schwartz. — John Mc (@jmactravel4) August 13, 2022

Browns Win!

Fans were happy, but some believe that despite the offseason focus to revamp the offense, the defense will need to step up to keep the Browns competitive.

#Browns might have a chance to win some games this year if they can just keep the defense on the field. — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) August 13, 2022

Stellar play by the rookies contributed to the win.

Watson was 1-7 7yrds 0/0 td/int#Browns Win 24-13

I'm a happy fan. 4 great rookies showed tonight — The JackAss Whisperer (@JackassWisperer) August 13, 2022

Long Way To Go

There is a lot of work yet to be done in the preseason.

It should also be noted that many starters did not play one snap in this game.

Did I cheer a preseason rushing touchdown like it was week 17? Mind your own business #Browns — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) August 13, 2022

That means underreactions and overreactions are premature.

There is plenty of time for those feelings and emotions in the 17-game regular season ahead.