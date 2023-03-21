The Browns Have Signed A New Free Agent Linebacker

So far this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have focused mostly on improving the defensive side of the football, something which was a big weakness for them last season.

They finished 20th in points allowed, and their run defense was especially bad, as they were 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

To that end, they picked up defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and they also added safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

In an attempt to add depth to its front seven, Cleveland also signed linebacker Matthew Adams on Tuesday.

Adams has played five seasons in the NFL, and his first four years were spent with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last season, he appeared in 10 games for the Chicago Bears while starting three of them, and he had 26 total tackles (17 solo) and two tackles for loss.

Prior to being taken in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Adams played four years of college ball at the University of Houston, where he totaled 256 total tackles (159 solo), 20.9 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three passes defended.

The Browns may soon turn their attention to offense, where they could use another wide receiver who can make key catches and plays while taking some pressure off Amari Cooper.

They’re looking into a possible trade for Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, a 23-year-old who had 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

On the other hand, the Browns are reportedly not interested in a deal for DeAndre Hopkins, who is a former teammate of quarterback Deshaun Watson.