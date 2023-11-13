Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns Last-Second Win

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

“A win is a win,” as they say.

Nothing more needs to be said following a 33-31 walk-off win for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Baltimore.

It didn’t start pretty, with the Browns down double-digits early.

However, the comeback signals their first win in a game that they’ve trailed by 14 or more in since 2018.

Those kinds of season-changing wins illicit plenty of emotion as Browns fans took to social media to share victory.

Jake Trotter of ESPN let fans in on some more noteworthy stats about the comeback.

He explained that no team this season had come back to win after trailing for at least 59 minutes and 20 seconds.

Well, until Sunday, that is.

From one team in town to another, “Mr. Cavalier”, Austin Carr, showed his support for the Browns after the win.

Plenty of sports radio personalities were fired up as well.

Few things beat being at a road game when your team gets the win.

Cleveland fans in Baltimore made sure to soak this one in.

Loyal “Dawg Pound” members from across the country couldn’t help but rejoice, too.

And while not a “fan reaction” the Browns social media team deserves some love here.

They get creative with their gamesmanship after wins.

Sunday was no different.

And selfishly, as a Spongebob fan growing up, I can approve of that meme usage.

Judging from the reactions from Cleveland fans, it’s clear the win over the Ravens sparked some of their belief.

The Browns move to 6-3 putting them in a great position moving forward.

