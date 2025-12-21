Everyone Said Same Thing About Quinshon Judkins’ Devastating Injury

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with several major storylines. Myles Garrett was just one sack shy of tying the NFL single-season record, while Shedeur Sanders was hoping to prove that he can be the team’s quarterback of the future.

The Browns started strong offensively, with Sanders capping the opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. The catch gave Fannin Jr. the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie.

Defensively, however, the Browns struggled to contain Buffalo’s top-ranked rushing attack, allowing 133 yards in the first half, including two touchdowns by James Cook and another by Ty Johnson.

Despite a strong start, the Browns couldn’t contain the Bills’ offense in the game, and Shedeur Sanders was unable to sustain the momentum, leading to a 23-20 loss.

The hardest blow for the Browns came late in the second quarter when Quinshon Judkins suffered a serious leg injury after catching a short pass from Sanders and had to be carted off the field.

Judkins had been having an impressive rookie season, and the injury sent shockwaves through the team and its fans.

“Quinshon Judkins – I’ll spare the slow-mo but looks like he suffered a very significant right knee injury (ACL, MCL++) with concern of knee dislocation. Really hoping no nerve damage but this does not look good at all.

Carted off the field,” Jeff Mueller posted on X.

“Browns can’t catch a break with good backs. Hope he’s alright, he’s electric to watch,” on fan wrote.

“Absolutely hate to see it happen to a promising young player like him,” another fan said.

“Man, that is terrible. Injuries are the worst,” another fan said.

“Prayers up for Judkins, he has a lot of potential, hopefully he comes back better,” another fan commented.

“Tough scene in Cleveland the cart’s out for Browns RB Quinshon Judkins after that hit. Hoping for the best and a speedy recovery,” another fan said.

Judkins’ injury is a tough blow for a Browns team already dealing with inconsistency on both sides of the ball. His performance this season had made him a bright spot in a struggling season, and losing him could impact not just the running game but also the team’s morale.

Fans are clearly feeling the sting of another setback, but the outpouring of support for Judkins shows they believe he will rebound.

