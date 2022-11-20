Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Bills

The Cleveland Browns are now 3-7 by virtue of their Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 31-23 loss on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit.

As expected, fans took to social media to share their emotions about the loss.

Among the most noteworthy are the following:

1. Loyal But Disheartened

Jennifer Dean’s post says it all for many of the Browns’ loyal fans.

It says:

“I’m Still A Dawg Fan…I Just Need A Minute…I’m Just A Little In My Feelings Right Now!!!”

2. Feeling Just Like Myles Garrett At The End Of The Game

It is very obvious that Myles Garrett is incredibly frustrated with how this team is playing.

He is sitting alone as regulation ends and the teams converge on the field for postgame greetings.

I hate this man… @Flash_Garrett is all of us! This stuff just isn’t good right now! And losing sucks! #Browns https://t.co/xedlTkTXSP — Shelton (@Shelton733) November 20, 2022

That’s how most Browns fans feel.

It is utter disbelief in what is happening every week despite a very good 53-man roster.

As Shelton puts it,

“losing sucks!”

D.I. posted this picture and said:

“We feel you @Flash_Garrett #Browns”

Matt Bielawski wondered aloud if Myles is just “sick and tired of it all?”

3. Making An Unsettling Coaching Comparison

Is it worth comparing these two head coaches?

Do Kevin Stefanski and Hue Jackson share similar characteristics?

Dan apparently thinks so.

They always have to look at the tape. #Browns 😂 pic.twitter.com/UUIGe1JrvO — Dan (@CLBrownsDan) November 20, 2022

It is a bad day for Browns fans so perhaps this is how they feel their coaching effort is going.

Misery Monday awaits, and a long week lies ahead as the Browns prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 12 home game.