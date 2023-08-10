Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ New DT Signing

By

browns helmets
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Andrew Berry gave Jim Schwartz and Cleveland Browns another gift late yesterday.

Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris joined the team on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

This completes a total overhaul of the defensive line and fortifies Schwartz’s reliance on strong play from the unit.

And as usual, Browns fans were quick to react to the news.

To say expectations are high for the 10-year veteran might be an understatement.

But the Vicious Brownie isn’t an outlier among Cleveland fans.

Others went right to the statistical implications.

Cleveland’s defensive line was not a strong point last year.

And if not for Dalvin Tomlinson, Harris would settle in as the team’s top lineman.

More analytical-minded fans went right to the Pro Football Focus assessments.

And they found an interesting and impressive assessment to share.

Per PFF, Cleveland might have the best defensive line in the NFL right now.

 

Fans’ Joy Is Hard To Contain

But overall, the fans reacted with joy and surprise at the news.

Harris raised hopes when he was in camp last week.

When he left without a contract amid rumors of more visits, expectations died down.

Only to be resurrected again, a testament to the faith of the Browns fans everywhere.

Whether that faith rides with a Top Dawg or a more traditional higher power mattered little.

There were plenty of Hallelujahs and Amens among the reactions.

But the power appreciated most by Browns fans resides in Berea.

Andrew Berry earned the praise of a good percentage of social media posters.

And followers can find plenty of fire-eyed versions of the Browns general manager.

The only thing left now is to see how things play out on the field.

And if the expectations of Browns fans are met, Cleveland is in for a banner season.

