Studs And Duds From Browns’ Victory Over Panthers

The Cleveland Browns thrillingly defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-24 to kick off their season.

To end a game filled with ups and downs, rookie kicker Cade York drilled a 58-yard field goal to secure a victory for the Browns.

The Browns pull ahead for the win thanks to a 58-yard field goal by Cade York

York was not alone in earning a victory for Cleveland, so here, we will go over some of the studs and duds from the Browns’ season-opening win.

Stud: Cade York

The Browns’ fan favorite not only connected on the game-winning kick, but he also was responsible for Cleveland’s final 13 points.

York connected on field goals of 26, 34, 36, and of course 58 yards on Sunday, while also going two-for-two on extra points.

This game only adds to the growing legend of York, who was already under the microscope by Browns fans heading into the game.

If York can continue to make most of his kicks, he could solidify himself as Cleveland’s first franchise kicker since Phil Dawson.

Dud: Jacoby Brissett

York’s late-game heroics will lead to Brissett getting a pass for his poor performance. Even with Cleveland securing a victory, Brissett’s struggles were noticeable.

In Brissett’s first game for the Browns, he completed 18-34 passes, threw for 147 yards, and added a touchdown pass to running back Kareem Hunt.

Jacoby Brissett and Kareem Hunt put the Browns on the board with their first score of the season!

Even though it was a lackluster performance for Brissett, he did what former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seemed unable to, leading the Browns on a clutch drive that led to York’s game-winning field goal.

If Brissett continues to play as he did against Carolina, the Browns will be able to beat their weaker opponents, but when serious competition arises for Cleveland, Brissett will have to improve.

Stud: Myles Garrett

There was no shortage of news this week when it came to the relationship between Garrett and now Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Whether or not the rumblings were true, Garrett seemed a man possessed on Sunday, sacking Mayfield twice and forcing a fumble along the way.

Myles Garrett just sacked Baker Mayfield twice. Mayfield has 0 TDs, 1 INT and the Panthers are down 20-7. Not what he was hoping for in his return. Also Garrett is 4 sacks away from the all-time mark in Browns history.

It is a surprise to no one that Garrett dominated Panthers rookie Ikem Ekwonu, but with who was playing quarterback for the other team, it meant a little bit more to both Garrett and Browns fans alike.

Dud: Amari Cooper

Cooper’s lack of production was not all on him.

Early in the game, Cooper beat Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn and was left wide open, but Brissett slightly overthrew him on a pass that could have led to a score if executed properly.

Brissett had Amari Cooper wide open on this third-and-three, but didn't get it to him quickly enough. Panthers take over after fourth down incompletion.

We knew that Cooper could struggle with Brissett at the helm, but three catches for 17 yards is a figure that Cooper will have to improve if the Browns want to pose a threat through the air.

Stud: Nick Chubb

Last but not least is the leader of the Cleveland offense.

Chubb dominated Carolina all day, collecting 141 yards on the ground on 22 attempts, which put him at a whopping 6.4 yards per carry.

Nick Chubb doing Nick Chubb things

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Pu2ZvH4F5T pic.twitter.com/oqlXk45n0L — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2022

While Cleveland awaits the return of Deshaun Watson, Chubb will have to continue to dominate on the ground if Cleveland wants to make a playoff appearance this season.