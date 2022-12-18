Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns Week 15 victory over the Baltimore Ravens did not come without a cost.

The Browns suffered two injuries during the game, both are defensive players, that hopefully are not serious.

It has become an unfortunate weekly occurrence to lose defensive players for the season, most recently in Week 13 was Sione Takitaki, and in Week 14 was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney suffered a head injury.

He went into the blue tent and did not return to the game.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney being evaluated for a head injury. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) December 17, 2022

Clowney was coming off a great performance in the losing effort against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

This is the sad and frustrating part of Clowney’s NFL career; he has a lot of talent but gets injured often.

John Johnson III

John Johnson III left the game with a thigh injury.

#Browns S John Johnson III questionable to return with a thigh injury — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 17, 2022

#Browns John Johnson III says a helmet hit him in the leg and it kept tightening up; different leg injury from last week — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 18, 2022

After the game, he said it was the result of a helmet hit in the leg and not anything related to last week’s leg injury.

John Johnson III has been terrific today outside of the early missed tackle. — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) December 17, 2022

#Browns John Johnson III forces the fumble and recovers it. Huge. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 17, 2022

He was playing arguably his best game of the season and had a forced fumble recovery.

Ironically, Clowney and Johnson teamed up to make a huge 4th and 1 stop early in the game.

#Browns great 4th and 1 stop by John Johnson III and Jadeveon Clowney — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 17, 2022

While all teams battle injuries, it is important to note that the Browns seem to have many and more severe ones than others.

It has debilitated this team year after year.

Hopefully, Clowney and Johnson are healthy enough to play in Week 16.

The defensive spark they created against Baltimore created a lot of momentum for the Browns’ defense and the team as a whole.