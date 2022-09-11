Browns Nation

Fans React To Cade York’s Big Day

By

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers became a nail-biter at the bitter end.

But the man who saved the day was rookie kicker Cade York who capped off a perfect day of kicking by booting a game-winning 58-yard field goal with ease.

This is especially ironic given that his high-caliber AFC North counterparts Evan McPherson and Chris Boswell had some struggles.

Here is how fans reacted to Cade York’s huge day.

 

1. York Could Have Made It From Longer

Fans noted that there was a lot of extra distance on the kick.

Some speculated he could have made it from 70 or more yards.

 

2. He Will Be Greatly Rewarded In Cleveland

Browns reporter Tom Withers predicts that York’s achievement in his first NFL game earned him free lunches for life in Cleveland.

Fans added that he may be living large with more than just free lunches.

 

3. From Bad Pregame Warmups To Game Winner

Adding to the legend is the fact that York was not solid in the pregame warmups.

Ironically, he missed a couple of 58-yard attempts while warming up, but York remained confident.

Several Browns fans noted that York saved the Browns from an awful week of answering questions about what would have been an ugly loss.

According to one fan, this is the greatest Victory Monday since the wildcard playoff victory in 2021.

Another fan goes even further to say York’s heroics delivered the best Browns victory since they came back to the NFL in 1999.

If he keeps this up, nicknames will be forthcoming.

So far, there is a suggestion to call him “Clutch York”.

 

4. Build The Statue Now

More than one fan is already suggesting that the Browns get to work on a Cade York statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

It may be premature to build a statue, but jersey sales will go through the roof this week.

 

5. Berry Made A Great Draft Pick

Prior to today, some questioned why the Browns GM Andrew Berry opted to draft a kicker in the fourth round of his year’s draft.

That decision already paid dividends, and AB deserves credit for this one.

Browns legend Joe Thomas gave AB props with a hilarious quip.

He said:

“DRAFTING A KICKER IS SO STUPID ANDREW BERRY!!!!”

Courtesy of Cade York and the genius draft move by Andrew Berry, enjoy this victory for the entire week Browns fans!

 

