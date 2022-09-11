Fans React To Cade York’s Big Day

The Cleveland Browns Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers became a nail-biter at the bitter end.

But the man who saved the day was rookie kicker Cade York who capped off a perfect day of kicking by booting a game-winning 58-yard field goal with ease.

#Browns rookie kicker Cade York drills a 58-yard FG and Cleveland takes the lead over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. What. A. Kick. pic.twitter.com/zUuFTp0V9G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

This is especially ironic given that his high-caliber AFC North counterparts Evan McPherson and Chris Boswell had some struggles.

Here is how fans reacted to Cade York’s huge day.

1. York Could Have Made It From Longer

Fans noted that there was a lot of extra distance on the kick.

Some speculated he could have made it from 70 or more yards.

Would’ve made it from 70 with that amount of power — Scot (@Scot_H2) September 11, 2022

Could of hit that from 70 — elliot edelstein (@elliot_elraid66) September 11, 2022

That kick would have been good from like 75. Good lord — Chew (@Chewchi773) September 11, 2022

2. He Will Be Greatly Rewarded In Cleveland

Browns reporter Tom Withers predicts that York’s achievement in his first NFL game earned him free lunches for life in Cleveland.

York’s 58-yarder is #Browns longest made FG since 1984. Rookie. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 11, 2022

Cade York never buys another lunch in Cleveland. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 11, 2022

Fans added that he may be living large with more than just free lunches.

Drink, dinner, Uber, suit, ect… — Church Hill (@Ferroni23Boss) September 11, 2022

Dinner, breakfast, drink or even a snack either! — Jake Colo (@Jake_Colo) September 11, 2022

Or beer, or dinner, or anything!! — Brad Holdgreve (@FindlayBuckeye) September 11, 2022

3. From Bad Pregame Warmups To Game Winner

Instant Cleveland Legend! — Charlie Ridgway (@ChuckInTheIND) September 11, 2022

Adding to the legend is the fact that York was not solid in the pregame warmups.

Cade York from 58 at the end of warmups … wide right. 58 again, other hash … wide left. By a lot. Third try, wide left again. Might have to cancel the season. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 11, 2022

Ironically, he missed a couple of 58-yard attempts while warming up, but York remained confident.

Cade York said he had one of the worst pregame warmups of his career, misfiring on several kicks. Still wasn’t worried going into his first NFL game: #Browns pic.twitter.com/1Xwi2jVTif — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 11, 2022

Several Browns fans noted that York saved the Browns from an awful week of answering questions about what would have been an ugly loss.

Cade York just saved Cleveland from one of the ugliest Monday’s in Browns history. He’s played one game and he’s a legend. What. A. Kick. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) September 11, 2022

According to one fan, this is the greatest Victory Monday since the wildcard playoff victory in 2021.

Went from one of the worst Mondays to possibly the best Victory Monday since the playoff win. — Mark Gorrow (@MARKGOR26) September 11, 2022

Another fan goes even further to say York’s heroics delivered the best Browns victory since they came back to the NFL in 1999.

This is absolute truth—biggest win since the @Browns came back in 99! Saves us from total humiliation on Monday. — Matthew (@MattytheDentist) September 11, 2022

If he keeps this up, nicknames will be forthcoming.

Clutch York. — Dan Hanrahan (@dhanrahan) September 11, 2022

So far, there is a suggestion to call him “Clutch York”.

4. Build The Statue Now

More than one fan is already suggesting that the Browns get to work on a Cade York statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Accepting statue designs — BobBarkersMoneyRoll (@HeftyBagz1) September 11, 2022

Breaking: #Browns have begun construction of Cade York statue, hope to have completed by next Sunday — Benny T (@bennyt81) September 11, 2022

Build the Cade York statue now. A 60 yard FG to go 1-0 on the road?? #BROWNS pic.twitter.com/v4xd6jmmNT — Cyrus CLE 🐶 (@Clesportszone1) September 11, 2022

It may be premature to build a statue, but jersey sales will go through the roof this week.

Who else is ordering a Cade York jersey? — Dawg Pound Daily (@dawgpounddaily) September 11, 2022

5. Berry Made A Great Draft Pick

Prior to today, some questioned why the Browns GM Andrew Berry opted to draft a kicker in the fourth round of his year’s draft.

That decision already paid dividends, and AB deserves credit for this one.

Browns legend Joe Thomas gave AB props with a hilarious quip.

He said:

“DRAFTING A KICKER IS SO STUPID ANDREW BERRY!!!!”

How many Cade York jersey will be at the Home opener now. 😤😤😤🟧🟫⬜️🟫🟧 #GoBrowns — DK (@D_K_57) September 11, 2022

Courtesy of Cade York and the genius draft move by Andrew Berry, enjoy this victory for the entire week Browns fans!