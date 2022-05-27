Browns Nation

Fans React To David Njoku’s New Deal

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns ended the speculation of when tight end David Njoku‘s extension would be completed.

On Friday afternoon, the deal was announced.

Njoku is getting a four-year $56 million deal making him the fifth highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Here are some of the fan reactions upon learning about the deal.

 

1. Andrew Berry Did A Good Job

Jeff Moehring thinks that Berry did a good job getting this deal done before what he believes will be a market explosion presumably in tight-end salaries.

Njoku is the latest Browns player that Berry has made a priority to sign an extension going into his third year as the Browns GM.

2. Glad He Is Staying In Cleveland

Fans are excited that Njoku, who was franchised tagged during the offseason, is staying in Cleveland for the long-term.

When the Browns signed free agent tight end Austin Hooper in 2020, there was a period of time when fans thought Njoku would not stay with the team.

In fact, he switched agents and demanded a trade that never came.

All of that is water under the bridge, and the Browns released Hooper and rewarded Njoku.

 

3. That Is A Lot Of Money

Neil Overall believes that is a lot of money for Njoku whom he ranks as the “17th best TE in the AFC” which really lets you know how he feels since there are only 16 AFC teams.

Along the same lines, Mike Flaherty is wondering why the Browns would pay him so much money.

His productivity was the main reason fans wondered about the high contract value as Twitter user Scott points out by posting his career stats.

 

Conclusion

With that type of contract, Njoku has to perform well.

The Hooper experiment did not go well so the Browns do not have a good track record with highly paid tight ends.

Let’s hope Njoku performs better.

