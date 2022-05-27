Fans React To David Njoku’s New Deal

The Cleveland Browns ended the speculation of when tight end David Njoku‘s extension would be completed.

On Friday afternoon, the deal was announced.

Njoku is getting a four-year $56 million deal making him the fifth highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The #Browns and franchise tagged TE David Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a large new 4-year, $56.75M contract extension, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $28M guaranteed at signing on the deal that averages $14.1875M per year, the fifth highest paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022

Here are some of the fan reactions upon learning about the deal.

1. Andrew Berry Did A Good Job

Jeff Moehring thinks that Berry did a good job getting this deal done before what he believes will be a market explosion presumably in tight-end salaries.

Berry getting deals done right before the market explodes. Like he’s in Mission Impossible 22’ pic.twitter.com/32TSt9Mbkd — Jeff Moehring (@JeffMoDEAN) May 27, 2022

Njoku is the latest Browns player that Berry has made a priority to sign an extension going into his third year as the Browns GM.

#Browns Notable players AB has inked to long-term deals (excluding FA): QB Deshaun Watson

RB Nick Chubb

Edge Myles Garrett

CB Denzel Ward

LG Joel Bitonio

RG Wyatt Teller

TE David Njoku Identify and retain talent ✅ — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) May 27, 2022

2. Glad He Is Staying In Cleveland

Fans are excited that Njoku, who was franchised tagged during the offseason, is staying in Cleveland for the long-term.

When the Browns signed free agent tight end Austin Hooper in 2020, there was a period of time when fans thought Njoku would not stay with the team.

In fact, he switched agents and demanded a trade that never came.

ICYMI: Drew Rosenhaus has asked the #Browns to trade his new client TE David Njoku, but the club isn't looking to do so https://t.co/9ZiynBUhBo — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 4, 2020

All of that is water under the bridge, and the Browns released Hooper and rewarded Njoku.

3. That Is A Lot Of Money

All that money for the 17th best TE in the AFC? — Neil Overall (Jerry Dungarees son) (@agentgraves13) May 27, 2022

Neil Overall believes that is a lot of money for Njoku whom he ranks as the “17th best TE in the AFC” which really lets you know how he feels since there are only 16 AFC teams.

Along the same lines, Mike Flaherty is wondering why the Browns would pay him so much money.

His productivity was the main reason fans wondered about the high contract value as Twitter user Scott points out by posting his career stats.

browns 🤝 overpaying unproductive nfl players pic.twitter.com/v2D9jPAcTW — 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩🌹🏌🏻‍♂️ (@treveyonszn) May 27, 2022

Conclusion

With that type of contract, Njoku has to perform well.

So …#Titans sign TE Austin Hooper to 1-yr, $6 million deal.#Browns sign TE David Njoku to 4-yr., $57 mil deal.

Numbers for both during past 2 seasons in Cleveland:

Hooper — 84 recs., 780 yds (9.3), 7 TDs in 29 games.

Njoku — 55 recs., 688 yds (12.5), 6 TDs in 29 games. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 27, 2022

The Hooper experiment did not go well so the Browns do not have a good track record with highly paid tight ends.

Let’s hope Njoku performs better.