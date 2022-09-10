Browns Nation

Fans React To Greedy Williams Latest Injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Greedy Williams will start the 2022 season on injured reserve.

He suffered a hamstring injury at Wednesday’s practice and will be out of action until after Week 4.

Unfortunately, Williams has dealt with many injuries over his short career, and Browns fans were quick to react to news of the latest one keeping him out of the lineup for the first month of the season.

 

1. Deja Vu: Not Again!

The prevalent theme on social media was sadness that the injury bug hit Williams again.

One fan compared this news to the fact that water is wet.

Picking up on this trend, another fan said that this is as newsworthy as the sky being blue and the grass green.

Another fan said that is safer to assume that Williams is injured unless the team says otherwise.

 

2. He Is As Fragile As Glass

More than one person attributed Williams’s physical well-being to the fragility of glass.

And taking it one step further is an interesting theory about LSU players in the NFL dealing with persistent injury issues.

Of course, Odell Beckham Jr. is also an LSU man that was often injured during his time with the Browns.

 

3. What Does This Means For Williams’s Future Beyond The 2022 Season?

Williams will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

He is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract valued at $6.4 million.

Many questioned his future with the team after they drafted Martin Emerson Jr. during this spring’s draft.

Emerson will likely get more opportunities to play with Williams out which could essentially seal both Williams’s and Emerson’s fate on the 2023 roster.

Jay/Embarrassed Browns fan said it best:

“Bummed big time for Greedy but I’m very intrigued to see how Emerson performs. Good spot for him to take in the game and develop.”

We hope to see Greedy back on the field very soon.

