Fans React To Greedy Williams Latest Injury

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Greedy Williams will start the 2022 season on injured reserve.

He suffered a hamstring injury at Wednesday’s practice and will be out of action until after Week 4.

Unfortunately, Williams has dealt with many injuries over his short career, and Browns fans were quick to react to news of the latest one keeping him out of the lineup for the first month of the season.

1. Deja Vu: Not Again!

The prevalent theme on social media was sadness that the injury bug hit Williams again.

One fan compared this news to the fact that water is wet.

In other news, water is wet. — Pea Tear Griffin (@SKondikJr) September 9, 2022

Picking up on this trend, another fan said that this is as newsworthy as the sky being blue and the grass green.

Also, the sky is blue and grass is green — Jim E (@yimmye1) September 9, 2022

Another fan said that is safer to assume that Williams is injured unless the team says otherwise.

Greedy status should always be assumed to be on injured list. Status only updated when he active after pregame warmups — Kevin Kingsborough (@KevinKingsboro2) September 9, 2022

2. He Is As Fragile As Glass

More than one person attributed Williams’s physical well-being to the fragility of glass.

And taking it one step further is an interesting theory about LSU players in the NFL dealing with persistent injury issues.

Greedy Williams and all LSU players are so injury prone.#Browns — Cory (@CoryCleveland25) September 9, 2022

Of course, Odell Beckham Jr. is also an LSU man that was often injured during his time with the Browns.

3. What Does This Means For Williams’s Future Beyond The 2022 Season?

Williams will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

He is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract valued at $6.4 million.

Many questioned his future with the team after they drafted Martin Emerson Jr. during this spring’s draft.

Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve by #Browns with hamstring injury. Eligible to return after Week 4. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. moves up to No. 3 cornerback. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 9, 2022

Emerson will likely get more opportunities to play with Williams out which could essentially seal both Williams’s and Emerson’s fate on the 2023 roster.

Jay/Embarrassed Browns fan said it best:

“Bummed big time for Greedy but I’m very intrigued to see how Emerson performs. Good spot for him to take in the game and develop.”

Bummed big time for greedy but I'm very intrigued to see how Emerson performs. Good spot for him to take in the game and develop! — Jay / Embarrassed Browns fan (@JayyBiird15) September 9, 2022

We hope to see Greedy back on the field very soon.