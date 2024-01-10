Browns Nation

Fans React To Joe Flacco Being On Legendary NFL Playoff List

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may finally have an elite quarterback.

It’s funny that for the most part of his career, there was always that debate about whether Joe Flacco was elite or not.

Sometimes, the eye test made you feel like he was undeniably one of the best in the league.

Regardless of how one might feel about him or not, numbers don’t lie, and the numbers put him right there near the mountaintop in several categories.

As pointed out by NFL on CBS on Twitter, he’s one of the few players to log at least ten playoff wins and 25 passing touchdowns in the postseason, joining the likes of some legends like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw, and John Elway.

Needless to say, the fans had plenty to say when they found out about Flacco being a part of this very exclusive list.

It’s crazy to think that Browns fans would be rooting for Flacco, of all people, in 2024, but here we are.

He was sitting on his couch just two months ago, and he now has the team’s postseason hopes hanging on his shoulders.

Flacco proved that he was far from done, and while he obviously wasn’t the first or even second choice for this team, you could definitely do a lot worse than having him under center once the playoffs start.

