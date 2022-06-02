Browns Nation

Fans React To Myles Garrett Asking OBJ To Return

By

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
That shaking sound you heard last night could have been Cleveland Browns #Twitter erupting.

The reactions poured in to what started as a social media exchange between Browns DE Myles Garrett and former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Check it out.

 

What Was Said

The post, written by Garrett and liked by Donovan Peoples-Jones, started as follows:

“Come Home The Fellas Miss You”

OBJ replied:

“Who u talkin to slimeeeeee”

Garrett later answered:

“@obj – it’s time”

 

Fan Reaction Is All Over The Board

Understandably fans had mixed reactions to this.

Some miss him and believe OBJ’s return is an excellent idea.

Of course, the change in quarterback influences some fans’ thoughts on this issue.

There are those who don’t believe it is a wise move given OBJ’s injury history.

No one can ignore the controversy and hasty exodus OBJ made in the middle of last season after his father Odell Beckham Sr. posted that now-infamous 11-minute video.

Remember the #FreeOBJ movement that resulted from that?

John on Twitter wonders if a redo in the form of #SignOBJ will occur this summer.

 

The Browns Position

Generally speaking, the Browns have shown no interest in expanding the 2022 WR room.

They are happy with the veteran leadership of Amari Cooper who will mentor a host of younger players like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell, to name a few.

 

Is This Yet Another Distraction?

The Browns are up to the eyeballs in distractions.

Though Baker Mayfield has not been at OTAs, his name comes up practically every day.

Then, there is the Deshaun Watson situation that is filled with unknowns.

Even if the Browns were interested, OBJ is rehabbing a major injury that occurred in February so there is no firm timetable on when he could return.

He experienced the same injury in October 2020, and it took about 12 months for him to get back into form.

At some point, the Browns need to answer the unresolved questions on the current 2022 roster before entertaining new ones.

