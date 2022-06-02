Browns Nation News And Notes (6/2/22)

It is Thursday, June 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns conclude the second round of voluntary OTAs today.

Tidbits learned in the aftermath of OTA media day yesterday headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. AVP: Schwartz Is Progressing

Many wonder who will have the breakout season with all of the talk about the youthful wide receivers room in 2022 behind Amari Cooper.

Anthony Schwartz is entering his second year, and his world-class track speed is why the Browns drafted him.

If his ball-handling and route-running skills catch up, look out.

Of course, it is hard to evaluate just how well he is progressing in an open field with no contact.

However, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt gave a positive update on Schwartz.

He noted that he is already showing improvements over his 2021 rookie season.

#Browns Alex Van Pelt said Anthony Schwartz is catching the ball well so far and showing improvement from last season. — Andrew (@Andrew790000) June 2, 2022

2. Garrett Wants OBJ To Return

Myles Garrett was at OTAs and had a lot of interesting things to say Wednesday afternoon.

However, he may have saved his most interesting news byte for a late-night social media exchange with former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

One part of the exchange has Garrett saying to OBJ:

“It’s about time.”

There is no doubt what the context is; Garrett believes it is time for OBJ to come back to the Browns.

Myles wants OBJ back on the Browns. You in @obj? pic.twitter.com/w7anCjt1Ja — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) June 2, 2022

OBJ is currently a free agent and rehabbing the ACL injury he experienced in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

The Browns have made no indication they are pursuing OBJ for a return or that they feel a veteran WR2 is necessary behind Amari Cooper.

It is unclear if Andrew Berry or Kevin Stefanski would entertain this idea.

They are already dealing with the awkward situation surrounding Baker Mayfield.

We will keep you posted if anything transpires.

In the meantime, Happy Thursday Browns fans!