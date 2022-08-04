Browns Nation

Fans React To NFL Appealing Deshaun Watson Suspension

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns and their fan base breathed a sigh of relief when independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, a former federal judge, gave quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension for his sexual misconduct allegations.

Many had feared for months that he would be banned for a full season, or possibly more.

Once Robinson handed down her decision, both the NFL and Watson’s camp had 72 hours to file an appeal, and sure enough, on Wednesday, the league did just that.

It will also have some say in who will hear the appeal.

Plenty of people expected commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal Robinson’s ruling and to aim towards giving Watson a much harsher suspension, as well as a hefty fine.

Across social media, fans reacted to the situation.

 

The Evidence Against Watson  

Several weeks ago, Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times put together an outstanding expose piece on the Watson saga, and the paper found that he had hired a whopping 66 different massage therapists over a 17-month period, all of whom were women.

The article gave all kinds of lurid details about just a few of the incidents in question.

With numerous NFL players involved in terrible off-the-field incidents in recent years, there has been a feeling Goodell may have to act harshly on Watson simply to save face.

The whole saga has seemingly divided Browns fans in half.

Some don’t believe the allegations at all, thinking that it’s nothing more than a greedy cash grab by the accusers and Buzbee.

Others are disgusted that the Browns traded for Watson, knowing all well that he was facing over 20 lawsuits and that the league would seek some sort of suspension.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ playoff hopes seem to be hinging on whatever decision is made regarding the NFL’s appeal of the three-time Pro Bowler’s suspension.

An extension of that suspension would almost certainly wipe out any chance Cleveland may have of reaching the postseason for only the second time since 2002.

