NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change.

It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense.

Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting that the Browns are listening to trade offers for running back Kareem Hunt.

Here is how fans reacted to the news.

1. Would This Mean More Snaps For Chubb?

Nick Chubb is having an outstanding season.

Fans wonder if a Hunt trade would result in Chubb being on the field more.

Good maybe Chubb can see the field now 😂. Even though you should be able to find a way to use both 😡 — Tim Novkov (@THEJANITOR15) October 24, 2022

As Tim Novkov points out, the Browns talked for years about having Chubb and Hunt on the field together for designed plays.

We saw some of it earlier in the season, but there has not been enough of it.

Twitter user FIRE THEM ALL points out that the Browns would likely bump D’Ernest Johnson up into Kareem Hunt’s role.

DJ will take over Kareem’s snaps — FIRE THEM ALL (@Dawg4Lyfe24) October 24, 2022

2. This Is Not Happy News

Hunt asked for a trade during training camp and was denied by the Browns.

He is in the last year of his contract, and fans understand that the Browns probably will not sign him in 2023.

But it still hurts to potentially lose the hometown boy.

I hate to read this…… — BrownsAlways216 (@brownsalways216) October 24, 2022

He is not being utilized so maybe this would be the best thing for both him and the Browns.

They’re not even effectively utilizing him lately and they are not going to retain him after season. If the coach isn’t going to use him, they might as well get an asset for him. — Shawn, Tired Dad (@Shawn_on_Games) October 24, 2022

3. Where Would He Go?

We know that the Los Angeles Rams were very interested in Christian McCaffrey so they would likely be an interested party.

FOX: The #Rams offered the #Panthers a 2nd, 3rd and 5th round picks for RB Christian McCaffrey, according to @PSchrags The #49ers added the 4th round pick that the Rams couldn't to seal the deal. pic.twitter.com/9Gts9s8H0k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Philadelphia, Baltimore, Buffalo, New York (Jets), and Pittsburgh were other teams fans thought may be interested.

One thing most agree on is that if he goes, he can easily and quickly become that team’s RB1.

He can go anywhere and be a RB1….. EASY👀 — AL (@Al_Ham_ImHim14) October 24, 2022

It is not a happy news day for Browns fans; this just adds to the Misery Monday vibe after the Ravens’ loss on Sunday.