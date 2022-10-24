Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change.

It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense.

Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting that the Browns are listening to trade offers for running back Kareem Hunt.

Here is how fans reacted to the news.

 

1. Would This Mean More Snaps For Chubb?

Nick Chubb is having an outstanding season.

Fans wonder if a Hunt trade would result in Chubb being on the field more.

As Tim Novkov points out, the Browns talked for years about having Chubb and Hunt on the field together for designed plays.

We saw some of it earlier in the season, but there has not been enough of it.

Twitter user FIRE THEM ALL points out that the Browns would likely bump D’Ernest Johnson up into Kareem Hunt’s role.

 

2. This Is Not Happy News

Hunt asked for a trade during training camp and was denied by the Browns.

He is in the last year of his contract, and fans understand that the Browns probably will not sign him in 2023.

But it still hurts to potentially lose the hometown boy.

He is not being utilized so maybe this would be the best thing for both him and the Browns.

 

3. Where Would He Go?

We know that the Los Angeles Rams were very interested in Christian McCaffrey so they would likely be an interested party.

Philadelphia, Baltimore, Buffalo, New York (Jets), and Pittsburgh were other teams fans thought may be interested.

One thing most agree on is that if he goes, he can easily and quickly become that team’s RB1.

It is not a happy news day for Browns fans; this just adds to the Misery Monday vibe after the Ravens’ loss on Sunday.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Stat Shows Nick Chubb’s Importance To Browns Offense
Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Players The Browns Should Think About Trading At The Deadline
Peter Schrager poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA.
Peter Schrager Gives His Thoughts On Browns Late Game Penalty

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Stat Shows Nick Chubb's Importance To Browns Offense

No more pages to load