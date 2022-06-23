Browns Nation

Fans React To Seahawks Interest In Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

If it is another day ending in the word “day”, that means there are new rumors about where Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may be traded to.

Carolina has always been a possibility.

During intermittent times this spring, the Seattle Seahawks seemed a suitable trade partner.

Josina Anderson is reporting that the interest in Mayfield from the Seahawks is still there.

She goes on to say that a league source went so far as to say that the Seahawks “are open to contractually extending him.”

That is perhaps the most surprising revelation as noted by Ben Axelrod.

No one knows how or when this saga ends, but regardless, fans have reactions to the latest news that Seattle is still in the Baker race.

Here are a few of the most interesting.

 

1. Seattle’s O-Line Is Suspect

Mayfield could go from arguably the best to one of the worst offensive lines in football if he is traded to the Seahawks.

Fans noted this could be very difficult for him.

Most believe Russell Wilson is a superior quarterback to Mayfield, and he had issues with the offensive line and playcalling in Seattle.

 

2. A Contract Extension

Many think this is not a good idea for obvious reasons.

He is coming off an injury-laden season, and he is playing for a fifth-year guaranteed sum of $18.8 million.

As Twitter user Anthony Reinhard accurately points out, there is a potential upside and downside for Mayfield in 2022.

Then again, maybe the Seahawks believe he is the present and future for the franchise.

Reginald Walker Jr. believes it does not make sense to embark on a one-year experiment.

If they don’t believe in him as being the future, they should not trade for him in the first place.

As mentioned before, this is far from over so the speculation will continue until news of a trade is announced.

 

