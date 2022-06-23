Fans React To Seahawks Interest In Baker Mayfield

If it is another day ending in the word “day”, that means there are new rumors about where Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may be traded to.

Carolina has always been a possibility.

During intermittent times this spring, the Seattle Seahawks seemed a suitable trade partner.

Josina Anderson is reporting that the interest in Mayfield from the Seahawks is still there.

I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 22, 2022

She goes on to say that a league source went so far as to say that the Seahawks “are open to contractually extending him.”

That is perhaps the most surprising revelation as noted by Ben Axelrod.

It definitely makes sense for the Seahawks to trade for Baker Mayfield. But extending him seems wild. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 22, 2022

No one knows how or when this saga ends, but regardless, fans have reactions to the latest news that Seattle is still in the Baker race.

Here are a few of the most interesting.

1. Seattle’s O-Line Is Suspect

Mayfield could go from arguably the best to one of the worst offensive lines in football if he is traded to the Seahawks.

Fans noted this could be very difficult for him.

Lol. Baker behind THAT line? Get the excuses ready. — Eric Yonkof D4L (@EYonkof) June 22, 2022

Would it be an excuse tho? They got Russ DESTROYED!!! — David Rose (@bigrose9) June 22, 2022

Most believe Russell Wilson is a superior quarterback to Mayfield, and he had issues with the offensive line and playcalling in Seattle.

They seemed to have had the same kind of issues regarding play calls (Russ angry about run heavy, trying to protect him) and personality (although a different type) with Wilson (who is much better). — Guy Incognito (@Nushwanstein) June 22, 2022

2. A Contract Extension

Many think this is not a good idea for obvious reasons.

He is coming off an injury-laden season, and he is playing for a fifth-year guaranteed sum of $18.8 million.

As Twitter user Anthony Reinhard accurately points out, there is a potential upside and downside for Mayfield in 2022.

Yep. A team like SEA should take him for a year to see if he can get back to 2020 form, but hard for me to imagine a deal multi-year deal that justifies his upside and downside simultaneously — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhurdler) June 22, 2022

Then again, maybe the Seahawks believe he is the present and future for the franchise.

Reginald Walker Jr. believes it does not make sense to embark on a one-year experiment.

Reports say "if" the #Seahawks trade for #BakerMayfield they "could" extend him. Makes sense, as I said on @730TheGame, "trading for him & giving up assets means you see a future so extend him; if he's not 'long term' answer, DON'T TRADE for him. Wait for release." #NFL #Browns — Reginald Walker Jr. (@RWalk13) June 23, 2022

If they don’t believe in him as being the future, they should not trade for him in the first place.

As mentioned before, this is far from over so the speculation will continue until news of a trade is announced.