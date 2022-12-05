Browns Nation

Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

By

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

He was injured during the Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Coach Stefanski delivered this unfortunate news on Monday.

Fans were very upset to hear this.

Here are the most common reactions.

 

1. So Sad

Fans recognize his hard work and effort and realize that his future with the Browns becomes more complicated because he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

 

2. Heal Quickly

Fans hope that he heals quickly.

He is universally well-liked and a big loss for the Browns as they get into the latter stages of the season.

Twitter user Mac said:

“very sad as he was one of the best defensive players all season, even more sad thinking about his upcoming FA [free agency]”

Takitaki is the third Browns linebacker gone with season-ending injuries.

Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips are the others.

Mr. Brightside on Twitter called this the worst football news of the day.

He said:

“Dude had been given his moment and was just balling out. Hope the Browns resign him in the off-season and continue giving him the opportunity to play.”

His teammates felt his impact too.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah spoke about Takitaki’s communication skills and believed that this “is something they’ll be able to build off of in his absence.”

Fans hope that is the case because the Browns’ defense was plagued with miscommunications in the early part of the season that have subsided in recent games.

 

