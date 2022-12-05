Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

He was injured during the Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Coach Stefanski delivered this unfortunate news on Monday.

Stefanski says Sione Takitaki has a torn ACL. Takitaki had become the Browns starting middle linebacker and is a free agent after the season. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 5, 2022

Fans were very upset to hear this.

Here are the most common reactions.

1. So Sad

Fans recognize his hard work and effort and realize that his future with the Browns becomes more complicated because he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

I feel bad for him. He was due for a big payday. That really sucks for someone that seems to be a hard worker and a good teammate. — Dan (@CLE_Sports88) December 5, 2022

He was having a pretty good season, too 😣 — Lisa #DFL 🌻💙💛 (@longcool63) December 5, 2022

2. Heal Quickly

Fans hope that he heals quickly.

get well — 🩸𝐷𝑎 𝐴𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑒🎭 (@MarloBurner) December 5, 2022

He is universally well-liked and a big loss for the Browns as they get into the latter stages of the season.

very sad as he was one of the best defensive players all season, even more sad thinking about his upcoming FA — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 5, 2022

Takitaki is the third Browns linebacker gone with season-ending injuries.

Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips are the others.

Mr. Brightside on Twitter called this the worst football news of the day.

Sione Takitaki tearing his ACL yesterday is the worst football news. Dude had been given his moment and was just balling out. Hope the Browns resign him in the off-season and continue giving him the opportunity to play — Mr. Brightside (@_DetRev) December 5, 2022

His teammates felt his impact too.

#Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he believes the way Sione Takitaki has been able to communicate with guys on the field is something that they'll be able to build off of in his absence. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 5, 2022

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah spoke about Takitaki’s communication skills and believed that this “is something they’ll be able to build off of in his absence.”

Fans hope that is the case because the Browns’ defense was plagued with miscommunications in the early part of the season that have subsided in recent games.