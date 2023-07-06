Fans React To Special Amari Cooper Hype Video

It’s safe to say that it’s been a long while since Cleveland Browns fans had legit reasons to be excited before the start of the NFL season.

But there’s just a different feeling about this team, and it seems like they’re finally ready to take a leap forward and go back to the playoffs after back-to-back disappointing seasons.

Needless to say, a lot of that will have to do with their passing game now that Deshaun Watson will lead the offense from day one.

And, of course, even the best quarterbacks in the league need a prime weapon to throw the football to, and fortunately for him, he’s got one of the best in Amari Cooper.

With that in mind, countless Browns fans took to Twitter to react to a hype video featuring the star receiver.

YESSSSSS — Jordan Rains🎙️Niche Podcast Host | Dad (@50shadesofdrunk) July 6, 2023

Andrew Berry should have been arrested for theft. He stole this man from Dallas — The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) July 6, 2023

Super Coop 1300+ yard season coming — DawgPound (@__brownsfan__) July 6, 2023

Let's Go! Can't wait. — Matthew McGhee (@Matthew88451291) July 6, 2023

Bengals bouta find out week 1 😂 — SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPS (@BrownsFiend) July 6, 2023

It’s hard to believe that the Dallas Cowboys had no use for a guy like Cooper, but the same thing happened to him when he was with the Oakland — now Las Vegas — Raiders.

Often overlooked and under-appreciated, Cooper is still one of the best wide receivers in the game, and it’s not even close.

Even without Watson, Cooper was able to put up big numbers at the beginning of his tenure in Ohio, so there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what’s to come.

And with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore rounding up the starting WR corps, this Browns team could combine for plenty of explosive plays next season.