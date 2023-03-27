Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To The Browns Signing New Guard Wes Martin

Fans React To The Browns Signing New Guard Wes Martin

By

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been increasingly active during free agency, building their team ahead of the draft.

There have been several notable additions to the team thus far, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Recently, the team signed an offensive lineman, in further efforts to support Deshaun Watson in his second year with the team.

Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns insider, confirmed that the team is adding Wes Martin to the roster.

As Cabot points out, Martin was a member of the Washington Commanders last season and is a four-year NFL veteran.

After this move was announced, many Browns fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

In the eyes of one fan, anytime that a team gets depth on the offensive line, it’s typically a good thing.

For a quarterback like Watson, having a strong offensive line is paramount, especially considering his willingness to take off on the run.

Early on during the offseason, the Browns lost one of their linemen.

As one fan describes, Martin is a welcomed addition to the team in Sam Hubbard’s absence.

Despite optimism by some fans, of course, there are a few naysayers.

As this fan indicates, they believe that Martin isn’t necessarily a special talent and that the Browns made a poor signing.

Whenever a player joins a new team, they can either take a giant leap forward or take a step back in their overall production.

How will Martin respond on his new team, working together with his Browns teammates?

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

browns helmets on football field

PFF Names 1 Browns Player As An 'Underrated Signing'

14 hours ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

The Browns Were Reportedly A Finalist For 1 Star Free Agent

15 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly In Attendance For Local RB's Pro Day

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Insider Notes Offseason Workout Schedule Dates To Remember

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Explains How The Browns Offense Could Change Next Season

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Reveals He Has A New Weight On Social Media

2 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Fans React To Today's Marquise Goodwin News

3 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a tackle during the third quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals An Interesting Story About His Gloves

3 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Elijah Moore Has A Message For Browns Fans

3 days ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion Of Elijah Moore Trade

3 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns drops back for a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Dobbs Has A Message For Browns Fans

4 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets carries the ball during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Elijah Moore Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe The Browns' Offseason So Far

4 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Video Shows What The Browns Are Getting With Elijah Moore

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns DE Announces What Number He Will Wear

4 days ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns and Jacob Phillips #50 celebrate a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anthony Walker Jr. Has A Message After Re-Signing With Browns

5 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21.

NFL Fans React To Today's Elijah Moore Trade

5 days ago

Browns Trade For Speedy Wide Receiver

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Lose A Running Back In Free Agency

5 days ago

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles from Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans React To Today's Anthony Walker News

5 days ago

cleveland browns team records

The Browns Have Re-Signed A Veteran Linebacker

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, Broncos Talks

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars during second quarter in the NFL match between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2022 in London, England.

Fans React To Browns' Interest In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A New Free Agent Linebacker

6 days ago

PFF Names 1 Browns Player As An 'Underrated Signing'

No more pages to load