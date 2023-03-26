PFF Names 1 Browns Player As An ‘Underrated Signing’

The Cleveland Browns have had a very good offseason so far.

They were aware of their needs heading into free agency and addressed them all.

Most of the help they needed was on defense.

The Browns were aggressive to add some impact players to their roster.

The most notable names are Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Each of those players will improve a different unit of their defense.

But one player that many people do not know about is Okoronkwo.

He could end up being one of the more underrated signings.

According to Brad Spielberger of PFF, Okoronkwo is one of the most underrated signings of the offseason.

What was the most underrated free agent signing? pic.twitter.com/x2Q05Q2kHo — PFF (@PFF) March 25, 2023

He come to Cleveland after spending last season with the Houston Texans.

Last season he played in all 17 games and had 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.

The Browns could use another defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett and that is what Okoronkwo provides them.

As for the Browns’ defense, they will need to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Playing in the AFC means they will have to face many tough quarterbacks.

The Browns have playoff expectations next season and anything short of that would be a disappointment.