Fans React To Today’s Jim Brown News

By

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Haute Living)

 

The Cleveland Browns may not have the rich history and legacy that several other NFL teams boast, but they did have perhaps the greatest running back of all time in Jim Brown.

Sadly, he has passed away at the age of 87.

Needless to say, Browns fans are sad, even those who weren’t around during his playing career, and they took to Twitter to pay their respects.

Brown played only nine seasons, and even though his career was short, it was as sweet as any, as he never rushed for less than 940 yards in a season, and he retired with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 rushing touchdowns in 118 games.

He is still the only man to average at least 100 rushing yards a game for his career, and he made the Pro Bowl each season, as well as the All-Pro first-team eight times.

This man pointed out Brown’s accomplishments in other sports besides football.

While in high school and then in college at Syracuse University, he was a very good basketball player and ran track, and he especially excelled as a lacrosse player, as he dominated the sport and was a first-team All-American in his senior year at Syracuse.

This man calls him the greatest running back ever.

Some may argue that Walter Payton or Barry Sanders were better, but one has to remember that NFL seasons were shorter in Brown’s day and that players were simply less athletic back in the late 1950s and 1960s than they were later on.

This fan says he has a touching memory of him.

Brown helped make the NFL into the monster in the midway it has been for decades.

