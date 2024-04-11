Fans React To Today’s Nick Chubb News

Not only do the Cleveland Browns have one of the best running backs in the game in Nick Chubb, but they also have a leader.

Chubb is one of the most beloved and respected figures within the organization, and it’s easy to understand why.

Besides his production on the field and how he’s put the team on his shoulders during some difficult times, he’s also the kind of guy who’s going to put the team first and foremost.

That was evident again on Thursday morning, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that he agreed to restructure his contract and significantly lower his base salary.

The #Browns and star RB Nick Chubb have agreed on a reworked contract for 2024 to lower his base of $11.775M, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, with a chance to earn it back in incentives. Chubb is working his way back from a serious knee injury, but isn’t going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/c6hr3wQeuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024

He’s going to have an opportunity to earn that money back with incentives.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before Browns fans flooded social media to thank him and praise him over this selfless act.

Thank you Nick! We appreciate you being team friendly all these years! Go Browns — Ohio Sports Talk (@OH_SportsTalk) April 11, 2024

Best rb in league. Get well soon sunshine — ward szn (@_KateAwpton) April 11, 2024

Nick Chubb paying for the Deshaun contract

Hate to see it — Deshaun Watson’s burner (@DWatsons_Burner) April 11, 2024

Browns are lucky to have him — Kenzie✨OF FREE (@wyababee) April 11, 2024

If he plays again at all will be wonderful. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) April 11, 2024

Some predicted that the Browns could look to part ways with Chubb in the offseason, as he was about to make a lot of money and was coming off a major injury.

Nonetheless, he’s a pillar of the locker room and the organization, and they were never going to do anything to offend him.

Also, for those who like to read between the lines, this should also mean that Chubb is going to be ready for the start of the season.

Otherwise, he wouldn’t have agreed to get an incentive-based salary.

That’s obviously great news for this team, and even if he’s not the same early on — or ever again — he’s always going to be a franchise legend.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns