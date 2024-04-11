Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a new backup quarterback.

Jameis Winston will continue his journeyman career by taking his talents to Berea, and he’s already chosen his jersey number and everything.

The former No. 1 pick is quite excited about this new opportunity in his career, and he took to Twitter to hype up Browns nation ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Let’s work!” was his message to fans.

Some Browns fans didn’t like this signing.

It had nothing to do with Winston as a player or a person but with the fact that they wanted the team to bring Joe Flacco back, as he had earned his stripes in his lone campaign in town.

Some argue that Flacco could’ve been a distraction for Deshaun Watson, so the team decided to go in a different direction to make sure their starting quarterback had nothing to be worried about.

Others argue that Winston is a better fit for what Ken Dorsey and Kevin Stefanski want to do on offense, as he’s athletic and mobile.

Whatever the case, Winston is ready to work and be a positive influence in the locker room.

He’s been lauded and praised at every stop of his career, and he’s already talked about how he’s going to go root for whoever’s ahead of him in the pecking order.

Also, if Watson ends up missing time with another injury, the team could do a lot worse than to have an experienced and talented guy as his backup, even if he failed to live up to the hype around him coming out of FSU.

