Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13.
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a new backup quarterback.

Jameis Winston will continue his journeyman career by taking his talents to Berea, and he’s already chosen his jersey number and everything.

The former No. 1 pick is quite excited about this new opportunity in his career, and he took to Twitter to hype up Browns nation ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Let’s work!” was his message to fans.

Some Browns fans didn’t like this signing.

It had nothing to do with Winston as a player or a person but with the fact that they wanted the team to bring Joe Flacco back, as he had earned his stripes in his lone campaign in town.

Some argue that Flacco could’ve been a distraction for Deshaun Watson, so the team decided to go in a different direction to make sure their starting quarterback had nothing to be worried about.

Others argue that Winston is a better fit for what Ken Dorsey and Kevin Stefanski want to do on offense, as he’s athletic and mobile.

Whatever the case, Winston is ready to work and be a positive influence in the locker room.

He’s been lauded and praised at every stop of his career, and he’s already talked about how he’s going to go root for whoever’s ahead of him in the pecking order.

Also, if Watson ends up missing time with another injury, the team could do a lot worse than to have an experienced and talented guy as his backup, even if he failed to live up to the hype around him coming out of FSU.

NEXT:  NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

4 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

6 hours ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

23 hours ago

D'Onta Foreman #21 of the Chicago Bears greets fans after a 16-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

D'Onta Foreman Picks Notable Jersey Number With The Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Still Play International Game Next Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

New Browns QBs Have Picked Their Jersey Numbers

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Made Surprise Visit To Youth Team In Japan

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns QB Reportedly Working Out With 49ers

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Learn Their Fate For Potential Brazil Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly May Get Passed On For Brazil Game

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Browns Defense

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Anthony Walker Jr. Explains Why He Left The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Greg Newsome

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests Notable Defender For Browns To Target

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Questions Motive For Browns With Upcoming Visit

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Former Player Notes Key Date For Potential Greg Newsome Deal

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Top TE Prospect To Visit Browns This Week

2 days ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Top Safety Prospect Reportedly Visited Browns Last Week

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Top RB Prospect Making Pre-Draft Visit With Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Predicts Ken Dorsey's Impact On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Notes 'Perfect' Pick For Browns At No. 54

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Spotted Chatting With Star QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

3 days ago

Browns Nation