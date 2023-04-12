Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Today’s Perrion Winfrey News

Fans React To Today’s Perrion Winfrey News

By

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns received some unexpected news on Wednesday, and it was not good.

According to Fox26 in Houston, Perrion Winfrey was arrested and charged with assault in Houston.

It is never good to see a player get into trouble during the offseason.

But, the allegations against him should raise serious concerns within the organization.

This news did not sit well with many Browns fans.

At this point, there is no guarantee that Winfrey will be welcomed back to the Browns next season.

They could very easily move on from him if the allegations are deemed true.

We have seen many talented football players lose their careers over off-field issues.

The Browns will probably let the rest of the legal proceedings play out before they decide what to do.

Winfrey was a rookie last season and did not make much of an impact.

He played in 13 games and recorded 22 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

He was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, so the Browns do not have much invested in him anyway.

It will be interesting to see how this news impacts the Browns’ drafting strategy.

Maybe they will consider finding a replacement for Winfrey.

Ultimately, this is a bad look for Winfrey and the Browns.

There will certainly be some consequences that come from it.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Quarterbacks

3 hours ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Has A Theory On Why The Ravens Signed Odell Beckham Jr.

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Explains The Kareem Hunt Decision

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Latest Kareem Hunt Report

2 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Ravens

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kareem Hunt's Future

2 days ago

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

1 Browns Player Seen With Odell Beckham Jr. Saturday Night

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Has A Strong Opinion About New Special Teams Coach

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Agrees With The National Outlook Of Team

5 days ago

cleveland browns draft

The Browns Recently Met With An Intriguing CB Prospect

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names A Reason To Believe In Deshaun Watson In 2023

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Believes A Big Addition Is On The Horizon

6 days ago

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fans React To What Cam Newton Said About Joining Browns

6 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Insider Notes A Fresh Opportunity At Key Position

7 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Offers Humorous Take On Draft Debate

7 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Injured Browns Receiver Shares A Post-Surgery Update

7 days ago

Fans React To Today's Browns Injury News

1 week ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

A Browns WR Has Suffered A Devastating Injury

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFL Insider Reveals Intriguing Browns DT Target

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reportedly Hosting Multiple WR Prospects This Week

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

1 week ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The Browns Are Reportedly Showing Strong Interest In A DB Prospect

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Insider Speculates About Deshaun Watson's Guaranteed Contract Payment

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Legend Says He Wants To Be An NFL Head Coach

1 week ago

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Quarterbacks

No more pages to load