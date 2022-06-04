Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Videos From Garrett And The Defense’s Miami Trip

Fans React To Videos From Garrett And The Defense’s Miami Trip

By

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Myles Garrett treated the Cleveland Browns defense to a weekend in Miami/South Beach.

Thanks to Isaac Rochell‘s TikTok, we got a glimpse of how the boys traveled, and Browns fans were full of reactions.

Spoiler alert: they went in style.

 

Two Private Jets Transported The Team

Flying in a private jet is a far cry from commercial travel, and fans admired the deluxe accomodations.

Curtis Weaver is a name that has not been mentioned much in the offseason so one fan was surprised that he was still on the team.

Another fan is hoping this will be the beginning of an outstanding season.

Someone else remarked that the trip was unfortunately timed with wet weather expected in Miami over the weekend.

 

Team Worked Out At House Of Athlete

The team worked out at House of Athlete.

This gym is well known for celebrities who frequent it including former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Yoga and weightlifting were the planned activities at House of Athlete.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall to watch this firsthand.

It would have been great.

Given sleeveless Myles’s history during the 2021 season, fans reacted accordingly.

Fans predict an imminent drug test for shirtless Myles.

 

Browns Defense Is More Stable

With all of the question marks surrounding Deshaun Watson‘s off-the-field issues, one thing remains true.

The Browns’ defense is loaded with talent.

If they live up to the expectations, they are going to be tough to deal with this season.

They are young and hungry; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II are expected to be even better in their second seasons.

Jadeveon Clowney was considered one of the final missing pieces that thankfully re-signed.

This side of the ball could provide stability across the board for a Browns team that will need to shut down its opponents.

 

 

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/4/22)
Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Cleveland Browns Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.
Which Browns RB Will Score The Most TDs In 2022?
Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after making a catch for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Which Browns WR Will Earn WR2 Roster Spot?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/4/22)

No more pages to load