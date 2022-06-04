Fans React To Videos From Garrett And The Defense’s Miami Trip

Myles Garrett treated the Cleveland Browns defense to a weekend in Miami/South Beach.

Thanks to Isaac Rochell‘s TikTok, we got a glimpse of how the boys traveled, and Browns fans were full of reactions.

Spoiler alert: they went in style.

Two Private Jets Transported The Team

Inside look at the private jet Myles Garrett got to fly the defense down to Miami for a trip 👀 (Per Isaac Rochell’s Tik Tok) pic.twitter.com/JJ2zwt6CvN — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) June 3, 2022

Flying in a private jet is a far cry from commercial travel, and fans admired the deluxe accomodations.

@Flash_Garrett flying the whole defense to Miami on private jets is 👌🏻🔥 — Paige (@pm_2572) June 4, 2022

Curtis Weaver is a name that has not been mentioned much in the offseason so one fan was surprised that he was still on the team.

Curtis weaver is still on the team? — Chicken Salad Man (@Kevinsburnerlol) June 3, 2022

Another fan is hoping this will be the beginning of an outstanding season.

Hopefully this is the beginning of a Super Bowl run — EJ (@Erocklolw) June 3, 2022

Someone else remarked that the trip was unfortunately timed with wet weather expected in Miami over the weekend.

Too bad it’s going to be raining all weekend — 🇺🇸🦴TIM🦴🇺🇸 (@216_Born) June 3, 2022

Team Worked Out At House Of Athlete

The team worked out at House of Athlete.

This gym is well known for celebrities who frequent it including former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Yoga and weightlifting were the planned activities at House of Athlete.

Myles Garrett’s Miami trip for the defense has them working on their physical health including this yoga activity from IG story: pic.twitter.com/Mzv7DxSXHq — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) June 4, 2022

Oh, to be a fly on the wall to watch this firsthand.

It would have been great.

Given sleeveless Myles’s history during the 2021 season, fans reacted accordingly.

Of course Garrett also has to put up some huge weight while there in Miami with teammates pic.twitter.com/v95RR8hF1L — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) June 4, 2022

Now the NFL is going to randomly test him for PED'S — mike andric (@andric82mike) June 4, 2022

Fans predict an imminent drug test for shirtless Myles.

I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw 😂 not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired. pic.twitter.com/sq9xiQ2sQH — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) October 19, 2021

Browns Defense Is More Stable

With all of the question marks surrounding Deshaun Watson‘s off-the-field issues, one thing remains true.

The Browns’ defense is loaded with talent.

If they live up to the expectations, they are going to be tough to deal with this season.

They are young and hungry; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II are expected to be even better in their second seasons.

Jadeveon Clowney was considered one of the final missing pieces that thankfully re-signed.

This side of the ball could provide stability across the board for a Browns team that will need to shut down its opponents.