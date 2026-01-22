Former Browns Coach Says One Candidate Has ‘It Factor’

As the head coach hunt continues for the Cleveland Browns, the team’s ownership is relying on the testimonies of the people who know the candidates best. They want to hear what these men are made of, what they can achieve, and what drives them.

When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, he has a lot of people in his corner encouraging the Browns to hire him.

In fact, former Browns head coach Mike Pettine is a big fan of Udinski and isn’t surprised to see him getting so much attention.

“Grant is a tremendous football mind…When it comes to identifying coaches, there’s no one thing. To me, it’s an ‘It’ factor, and Grant has it,” Pettine said while appearing on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

Pettine revealed that Udinski has been on his radar for a long time. He knows his family, and when Pettine came to the Minnesota Vikings, he told head coach Kevin O’Connell to consider hiring Udinski. O’Connell took his advice, and that ultimately worked out very well for the Vikings.

Udinski worked his way up through the team’s coaching staff, taking on any job that would help Minnesota’s offense. He started to get buzz from other teams, and he stayed with the Vikings for just three seasons before earning the offensive coordinator role with the Jags.

He’s only been there one year, but his impact has been undeniable. In 2025, Jacksonville ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.

Yes, he’s young and an unknown commodity to most people, including nearly all Browns fans. But Pettine swears that Udinski has that intangible “it” factor that sets him apart from other youthful, inexperienced coaching candidates. The man knows football inside and out, and he’s also an expert when it comes to offense.

Cleveland would be taking a big chance if it hired Udinski, but there are numerous people who know him well and vouch for him. Plus, other teams are looking at him, meaning that this buzz isn’t isolated in Cleveland. Udinski’s career is young, but he has impressed well-respected experts and professionals everywhere he has worked.

That counts for something, but will it count for enough for the Browns?

