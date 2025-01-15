Former Browns Coordinator Has Landed A New Job With Bill Belichick

The college football landscape witnessed a seismic shift when the North Carolina Tar Heels landed Bill Belichick on a five-year deal worth $10 million annually, with most guarantees concentrated in the first three years.

The 72-year-old coaching legend hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since arriving, diving headfirst into program building, talent recruitment, and roster development.

The excitement around UNC football continued to build Wednesday as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported another significant addition to Belichick’s growing staff.

The Tar Heels are putting the finishing touches on bringing in Mike Priefer, the former Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator, to oversee their special teams unit.

“Longtime NFL special teams coach Mike Priefer is expected to finalize a deal to become the new special teams coach at North Carolina. He’s worked in the NFL since 2002 and been a head special teams coach from 2006-2022.” Thamel reported on X.

Sources: Longtime NFL special teams coach Mike Priefer is expected to finalize a deal to become the new special teams coach at North Carolina. He’s worked in the NFL since 2002 and been a head special teams coach from 2006-2022. pic.twitter.com/dFf8HgK5dL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2025

The hiring reflects Belichick’s dedication to crafting an elite coaching lineup.

Priefer brings two decades of NFL coaching experience, having started his journey in 2002.

His expertise shines particularly bright in special teams coordination, a role he mastered from 2006 to 2022.

Before joining the Tar Heels, Priefer spent four years shaping the Cleveland Browns’ special teams until their parting in 2022.

Former Browns coordinator going to work for Bill Belichick. https://t.co/rxD3xel9d5 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 15, 2025

Belichick continues to infuse his staff with NFL experience, having already installed his son Stephen as defensive coordinator and brought in former NFL executive Michael Lombardi as general manager.

While speculation persists that the eight-time Super Bowl champion might return to the NFL for the right opportunity, his methodical team-building in North Carolina suggests he’s plotting a long-term strategy with the Tar Heels.

