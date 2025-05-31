Former Browns Executive Lands Big Contract With NFC Team

The Minnesota Vikings are demonstrating their commitment to continuity by securing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with a contract extension.

The partnership between Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell has produced remarkable results since 2022, with the team posting a 34-17 record and making two playoff appearances.

The Vikings announced the move through their official channels.

“The Vikings have signed GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension,” the team shared.

Adofo-Mensah brought a blend of analytics expertise and football intelligence when he joined Minnesota in January 2022 after departing from the Cleveland Browns.

His tenure with Cleveland showcased his ability to modernize roster construction.

Serving as Vice President of Football Operations starting in May 2020, Adofo-Mensah oversaw both scouting and analytics departments.

The Browns responded with 19 wins across two seasons, marking their most successful two-year stretch since 1988-89.

Before Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, climbing the ranks to Director of Football Research and Development.

His contributions helped shape the 49ers’ 2020 Super Bowl run, providing valuable experience in high-stakes situations.

The methodical approach that defined his work with both the 49ers and Browns has translated seamlessly to Minnesota.

His departure from Cleveland represented a significant loss for Browns GM Andrew Berry, who valued the innovative perspective Adofo-Mensah brought to roster decisions.

Now the Vikings are ensuring that expertise remains in Minneapolis for years to come.

