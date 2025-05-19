Former Browns First-Round Pick Being Linked To Jets

The Cleveland Browns have had the unfortunate distinction of having many high first-round picks, and just like any other NFL team, sometimes they land a franchise cornerstone and sometimes they whiff and take someone who doesn’t make it past his rookie contract.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland used the No. 5 overall pick on defensive tackle Mason Graham, and he’ll hopefully be a pillar in the trenches for a decade, unlike one former Browns first-round pick who is now a free agent.

Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors believes Jedrick Wills could be a fit with the New York Jets, who can use some depth at offensive tackle.

“I don’t know if Wills is a direct upgrade, but he would provide additional depth and compete with [Chukwuma] Okorafor for primary backup duties. New York’s [offensive] line has been a problem for years, and the starters finally look like a good group,” Woodie wrote.

Wills got off to a strong start with the Browns and looked to be a franchise left tackle, but injuries took a toll on the No. 10 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, and he is still on the market after the Browns have opted to go with Dawand Jones instead.

New York has used its first-round picks in the past two drafts on Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou to be their bookend franchise tackles, but there is still a need for insurance given how young they are.

A healthy Wills would be a strong contingency plan for a team that has had years of offensive line issues, and it would be nice to see his free agent journey conclude.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Uses 1 Word To Describe Myles Garrett