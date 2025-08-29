Insider Believes Browns’ Future QB Plans Are Already Decided

The Cleveland Browns made the biggest move during the 2025 NFL Draft when they passed on the opportunity to draft two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick, opting instead to trade down to No. 5 and take Mason Graham while picking up an extra first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Given the way the Browns have navigated this offseason, many believe they are operating as if they are planning more for 2026 than they are for 2025, and one insider believes the Browns are already set with 2026 draft plans.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland believes that nothing can stop the Browns from drafting a quarterback high in the 2026 draft.

“I don’t think they can be convinced of that, to be honest with you,” Grossi said when asked if anything could stop the Browns from drafting a QB in the 2026 NFL draft.

Could anything stop the Browns from drafting a QB at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft? @TonyGrossi doesn't think so… pic.twitter.com/fRVHTwcstX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 29, 2025

The 2026 class is projected to be loaded at the quarterback position and include potential names such as Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, and Drew Allar.

This take from Grossi isn’t hot at all, and seems like a highly likely scenario given the team’s current QB situation.

Joe Flacco is the starter on a one-year deal, and unless either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders can defy the odds and tear it up on a historic level if and when either of them gets a chance to start at some point this season, there isn’t much that could conceivably deter the Browns from not using one of their firsts next year on a new signal-caller.

This team has failed to find a franchise quarterback, and if the Browns are in a position to take an elite prospect next year, they should be running to the podium.

NEXT:

Carson Schwesinger Is Drawing Comparisons To Browns Legend