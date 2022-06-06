Former Browns Head Coach Announces Retirement

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement today, ending a 50-year football coaching career.

The former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator and head coach leaves with 5 Super Bowls rings.

Crennel managed to win 10 games with the 2007 Browns team.

Until Kevin Stefanski came to town, that was Cleveland’s only 10+ win season since 1999.

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday after 50 years of coaching. pic.twitter.com/8aknsYewXy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022

It earned Crennel a 2-year contract extension, although he only hung around for one more year.

His 24-40 record over 4 seasons makes him the longest-tenured coach since the Browns’ return.

Ten wins left his 2007 Browns squad just short of a playoff appearance.

But over his career, Crennel participated in 17 playoffs, 13 division titles, 6 conference titles, and 5 Championships.

Legendary Assistant Coach

The defensive-minded coach broke into Pro football as an assistant with the New York Giants in 1981.

He manned the special teams coach position for 7 seasons before flipping into defense as their line coach in 1990.

Crennel crossed paths with Bill Parcels and Bill Belichick during tenures with the Giants, Jets, and Patriots.

But Cleveland gave him his first defensive coordinator’s job in 2000.

Romeo Crennel coached on 17 playoff teams that won 13 division titles, six conference titles and five Super Bowl victories with the Giants and Patriots. He helped the Texans win 4 division titles in 5 years and 2 playoff games. He also was head coach at Cleveland and KC. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 6, 2022

Belichick drew him back to New England as his defensive coordinator for the next 3 seasons.

Crennel got 6 head coaching interviews after the Patriots’ 2003 Super Bowl victory.

But once again, it was the Browns who offered him his next big promotion.

Crennel also had short stints as head coach in Kansas City and Houston between defensive coordinator posts.

“More Time With The Grandchildren”

Crennel announced his intentions with a press release earlier today.

He thanks each of his former employers, including the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

And he said he considers every player and fellow coach he worked with as part of his family.

“I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family.” he said.

But he saved his biggest thanks for his wife and 3 daughters for allowing him to pursue his dream all these years.

And he shared his plans for the next phase of his life.

I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Crennel retires as the oldest gameday head coach after a 2020 interim appearance in Houston.