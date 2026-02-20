© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, February 20, 2026
Former Browns Head Coaching Candidate Gets Big Promotion

Jimmy Swartz
By
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Los Angeles Rams have made a significant move with a coach who was firmly on the Cleveland Browns’ radar earlier this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are promoting pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. In addition, quarterback coach Dave Ragone will take on the title of co-offensive coordinator while continuing to work with the quarterbacks.

“Sources: the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach. Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But now, the NFL’s final OC opening has been filled in a uniquely LA way,” Schefter wrote.

Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring window. His name also surfaced as a potential candidate tied to openings that the Browns evaluated as they reshaped their staff.

Now, instead of leaving Los Angeles, Scheelhaase is climbing the ladder internally.

Scheelhaase’s quick ascent underscores how competitive this hiring cycle was for young offensive coordinators.

The Rams’ decision also highlights a broader trend across the NFL. Rather than allowing talented assistants to leave, teams are increasingly promoting from within to maintain continuity and reward development.

Scheelhaase’s trajectory remains one to watch. If the Rams offense continues to perform at a high level, his name will likely resurface in future head coaching conversations.

For now, the Rams have locked in a former Browns head coaching candidate and positioned him for even bigger opportunities down the road.

