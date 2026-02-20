Browns Linked To ‘Pro-Ready’ First-Round Talent

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a favorable position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, having two first-round picks to work with. Every fan and analyst seems to have a strong opinion on what the team should do with each pick, and few seem to agree.

Some people think the team should exclusively go after offensive pieces in the first round, while others are more convinced that they should take the best player available, no matter the position. Analyst Lance Reisland seems to fall in the first camp, speaking very highly of a top-tier OL prospect.

“Spencer Fano is my T1 because this kid is pro ready. 6-foot-6 with length, elite feet, clean technique, wins inside or out. Finishes blocks, sustains, violent in the run game, and reliable in pass pro. High floor, plug and play tackle,” Reisland posted.

Spencer Fano was a standout offensive tackle during his time at Utah, a player who has caught the eye of so many coaches and analysts around the league. With Wyatt Teller pursuing a career elsewhere and with Joel Bitonio being unsure of what his future looks like, the Browns’ offensive line could look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025.

If they’re truly down two starters, taking a player of Fano’s ilk isn’t just a nice pickup, but it could be an essential one for this team moving forward. Finding the right offensive linemen to play alongside the Browns’ newest quarterback, whoever that might be, will be a major key to this team’s success.

Great quarterbacks can only do so much with a poor offensive line, which Joe Burrow has found with the Cincinnati Bengals over the past several seasons. The team hasn’t focused its attention on the draft on that position, which has caused Burrow to run for his life and frequently get injured.

The Browns don’t want to run into this situation, so they’ll want to address the offensive line sooner rather than later, especially in the draft. If they do go with Fano, he might not be the only lineman they draft, especially if they think highly of whoever they decide is their newest starting QB.

