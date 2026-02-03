Former Browns Intern Lands Big Head Coaching Opportunity

The Cleveland Browns were far from the only NFL team looking for a new head coach in this year’s hiring cycle. In fact, all 10 teams have landed on a replacement since their seasons ended, which means overlapping connections are easy to find.

The Browns hired Todd Monken away from the rival Baltimore Ravens, where he was their offensive coordinator. Former Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski joined the Atlanta Falcons soon after being fired, bringing along offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Now, former Browns intern Mike LaFleur has landed a big head coaching opportunity as the new leader of the Arizona Cardinals.

“Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has been hired as the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Sunday. LaFleur also coached under [Kyle] Shanahan when he was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-16, and the Cleveland Browns in 2014, where LaFleur got his first NFL gig. He served as a coaching intern with the Browns before following Shanahan to Atlanta as an offensive assistant,” Mentz wrote.

LaFleur began his NFL career as an offensive intern with the Browns in 2014, when Mike Pettine was in his first season as head coach, and Shanahan was the offensive coordinator on that staff. After one year in Cleveland, LaFleur followed Shanahan to the Falcons, and then to the San Francisco 49ers when Shanahan became head coach.

Later, LaFleur moved on to become offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, and most recently was in the same role for the Los Angeles Rams, with Nate Scheelhaase as their passing game coordinator. This season, the Rams led the NFL in total offense and in scoring, and quarterback Matthew Stafford became the favorite to win NFL MVP.

For Arizona, LaFleur is replacing Cleveland native Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after three seasons. Gannon was recently hired to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, whose head coach is Matt LaFleur, Mike’s brother.

Meanwhile, the Browns still do not know who their defensive coordinator will be next season. Jim Schwartz is reportedly looking to leave the organization after being passed over in favor of Monken, who did not provide any clarity on the situation when asked about it at his introductory press conference.

The Browns could look to fill the role from within, with a potential candidate being linebackers coach Jason Tarver, who, coincidentally, worked with Mike LaFleur on Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers.

NEXT:

A Former Browns Player Is Raving About Todd Monken