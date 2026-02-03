Andrew Berry Reveals What Browns Saw In Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns held a press conference to introduce their fans to new head coach Todd Monken on Tuesday.

There is no doubt that many fans have questions about Monken and what he will bring to the Browns in the new season. And before the questions started flying, general manager Andrew Berry illustrated what he and his staff like about Monken. To Berry and the Browns, Monken looks like the sort of coach who can grow with the team.

Writing on social media, Daniel Oyefusi said that Berry claimed Monken has shown “CEO leadership” and a “demonstrated track record of innovation” at previous jobs.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry speaking before introducing Todd Monken. Talks about looking for a coach to grow with a young roster, as well as an adaptable plan on offense. Also adds four characteristics the organization sought: Global intelligence, CEO leadership, demonstrated track record of innovation and collaboration,” Oyefusi posted on X.

Berry’s summation of Monken sounds more like someone who is going to lead a Fortune 500 company rather than a football team, but it’s clear to see why the Browns are very intrigued by him and what he has to offer.

There are several very talented young players in Cleveland, and the idea of a coach being with them for the next few years while fostering and nurturing their budding skills is paramount. Throughout his career, Monken has worked closely with wide receivers, quarterbacks, and the offense.

Berry states that Monken has an “adaptable plan on offense” for the Browns, which was surely a huge selling point during the interview process. But what is that plan, and how can he get more out of the current roster?

That is a question that Monken will be asked multiple times during the offseason. Berry’s comment about Monken makes it clear that the team views him as a long-term hire and someone who can help this current lineup of players dig deep and reach their next level.

He has convinced ownership and the front office, but now Monken needs to sell himself to the loyal and nervous fans waiting for success.

