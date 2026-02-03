© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Todd Monken Speaks Out About Jim Schwartz Situation

Mike Battaglino
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Todd Monken found himself in an unusual position at his first press conference as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, through no fault of his own. It is very rare to have to answer questions almost immediately about someone who didn’t get your job, and having to possibly work with him on your staff.

But the Browns aren’t like any other NFL team, at least in this instance. With defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz having been passed over in favor of Monken and his reaction to that decision, his status with the team going forward is unclear.

It will remain so at least for the immediate future, as Monken spoke out about the Schwartz situation but deferred on providing any insight.

“I think Jim is an outstanding defensive coordinator but I think it’s inappropriate to comment on that right now,” Monken said.

Reading into that, it could be deciphered that Schwartz remains a possibility to return to work on Monken’s staff, as difficult as that relationship may be at the outset. There may be negotiations going on behind the scenes that Monken does not wish to reveal or hinder.

Or, the Browns may simply want to wait to announce Schwartz’s departure to not take away some of the luster from Monken’s big introductory day. However, the situation has to be resolved soon.

Schwartz’s options to work elsewhere are diminishing rapidly, as the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens have decided on their new defensive coordinators. In turn, that leaves fewer candidates for the Browns to choose from if they have to replace Schwartz.

Monken did go on to say that he would not rush decisions regarding his coaching staff. He has filled out several key positions on offense, bringing former Ravens assistants Travis Switzer and George Warhop with him, but the defensive staff remains in limbo.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward recently expressed his desire that Schwartz return, and that sentiment may be shared by other teammates, but based on what Monken has to say, no one may know what happens for a little while longer.

