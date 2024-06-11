Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 10, 2024
PFF Gives Browns WRs Intriguing Ranking

By
Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This season, the Browns are relying on quarterback Deshaun Watson to remain healthy for the entire season to take Cleveland on a deep playoff run.

To aid the signal caller, the Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason to pair with returning All-Pro Amari Cooper and fourth-year player Elijah Moore.

The move may pan out better than initially expected, at least if an intriguing stat shared by PFF is accurate.

PFF Fantasy & Betting shared a Twitter post on Monday suggesting that the Browns wide receiver group will face the easiest schedule in 2024 at their position.

The ranking shows Cleveland ahead of two NFC East teams – the third-ranked Commanders and fourth-ranked Giants – as well as AFC North rival Cincinnati.

PFF uses a strength of schedule metric to determine a season-long view of matchups for each NFL franchise for fantasy purposes.

In a recent ranking of the top 32 cornerbacks in the league, the Browns will face off against 12 of these defensive backs this season.

Cleveland’s 2024 schedule features five of the league’s seven worst pass defenses in 2023, led by Washington’s NFL-leading 4,627 passing yards surrendered last season.

Watson’s ability to remain on the field will be the key to exploiting these defenses after the quarterback played in only six games last season.

Cooper led the Browns in receiving yards last season, recording 1,250 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau for the sixth time in his career.

Moore and Jeudy both ranked among the top 60 last season in receiving yards.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation